Gulfport Budget Set for Approval on Sept. 20

Gulfport residents have one more chance to make their voices heard before final approval of the budget and millage rate for the new fiscal year that starts Oct. 1.

At the Sept. 6 Gulfport City Council meeting, the council approved the first readings of ordinances for both actions. Council will vote one last time at its Sept. 20 meeting. A public hearing will precede the meeting.

Council set the millage rate for the 2023 fiscal year at 4.039, the same as the 2022 fiscal year. Nevertheless, property taxes will increase by 14.38% because property values have increased over the past year. To keep property taxes level, Council would have had to roll back the millage rate to 3.5312 mills.

City Manager Jim O’Reilly noted that this is the 11th consecutive year for the millage rate to hold steady and not go up.

When Mayor Sam Henderson opened the public hearing, a single comment was given from an unidentified person who never left his seat: “We’re happy.”

There was zero public comment on the budget ordinance. The proposed general fund budget is $16,539,136.

“We are happy to give you a balanced budget once again and to keep providing the level of services the community has become accustomed to,” O’Reilly told the council.

A city staff memo pointed out that the budget “is structured to support the services required to maintain a full service city of more than 11,000 residents.” It went on to state that this is done with “a staff of 151 full-time and 58 part-time employees, of which 58.5% are public safety-related. The employees provide services which include police, fire, community development, code enforcement, water & sewer utilities, sanitation, street maintenance, library, marina, cultural facilities, events, and parks and recreation.”