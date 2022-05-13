As of this May, Bug Man Termite and Pest Control Services and Supplies is losing the “supplies” piece of its name. The pest control company will still offer services to Gulfport and South Pinellas, but the retail store offering do-it-yourself services at 5301 Gulfport Boulevard has closed.

The Bug Man started operating in 1978, Bug Man owner Rick McChesney said. Last year, he moved his retail store from 5217 Gulfport Boulevard to the smaller space at 5301 Gulfport Boulevard.

“Due to an increase in prices [and] the lack of product available after COVID-19, it’s just not profitable anymore,” McChesney told The Gabber.

The retail store opened in 1990, more than 30 years ago.

“I’ve been doing this a long time,” McChesney said. “I learn something new now and then.”

He has no plans of shuttering the Bug Man services.

“We love Gulfport,” McChesney told The Gabber. “We’ve been a fixture here for a long time, we still have a lot of customers in Gulfport.”