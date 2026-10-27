Gulfport Building Permit Fees Switch to Square Footage

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Gulfport will base building permit fees on a project’s square footage rather than its estimated value under a change City Council approved Oct. 20 to comply with state law.

Council also hired an engineering firm to design two infrastructure projects, a stormwater upgrade near 60th Street South and a police and fire rapid-response roadway on 53rd Street South, and set the next municipal election for March 9, 2027.

New Building and Zoning Fees

City Planner Mark Griffin, who presented the changes, said new state legislation requires the City to change how it calculates building permit costs.

“We can’t charge for permits based on the construction cost anymore,” Griffin said. “Instead, we’ll switch to a straightforward flat fee and square footage cost.”

Under Resolution 2026-94, the new schedule sets permit fees at $4.25 per square foot for new homes and residential additions, including accessory dwelling units, and $7 per square foot for new commercial construction.

Griffin said the changes bring Gulfport into compliance with state law while letting the City recover the cost of reviewing and administering permits. Council also revised zoning fees to reflect those administrative and review costs.

[Read more below]

That’s not all that happened at the Oct. 20 Gulfport City Council meeting. Read about Commercial Marina Surcharges.

Stormwater and Roadway Projects

Council hired Advanced Engineering & Design Inc. for engineering work on both projects.

Resolution 2026-92 covers stormwater collection improvements near 60th Street South and 20th Avenue South. The project aims to clear rainwater from streets faster and slow roadway deterioration. City staff cautioned that the improvements will not prevent flooding during major storms. Design work could wrap up by spring, ahead of construction bidding.

Resolution 2026-93 covers the first phase of the 53rd Street South roadway project, between 25th and 28th avenues. Plans include road reconstruction, better drainage, a culvert, and pedestrian crossings. Staff said the City received $1 million in state transportation funding for the work.

Waterline and Sewer Funding

Council amended Resolution 2026-89 to add $50,000 for private waterline and sewer lateral replacements, half the $100,000 staff proposed. Members directed the other $50,000 toward matching funds for stormwater projects.

Consent Agenda

On the consent agenda, council:

set the next municipal election for March 9, 2027

renewed the City’s state lobbying and auditing agreements

updated its emergency medical services agreement with Pinellas County

Operation Santa Donation

The Gulfport Police Department’s Operation Santa received a $3,802.61 check at the meeting to buy gifts, money raised by the City’s first Gulfport 5K Run/Walk.

Council members Jennifer Daunch (Ward I) and Nancy Earley (Ward IV) joined Julie Armstrong, Keri Nelson, Kelli Garcia, and Kristin Ossola for the presentation. The program helps “bring holiday joy to local children and families,” according to the City’s newsletter.

The next Gulfport City Council meeting is Tuesday, Nov. 17 at 6 p.m.

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