Gulfport Business News

Pia is the Word

On Wednesday, Feb. 16, Pia Goff quietly opened the doors of Italian restaurant, Pia’s Veranda without promotion or ribbon cutting.

Turns out, she didn’t need promotion.

“We were basically full the first night without any advertisement,” Goff said.

Pia’s Veranda, 3038 Beach Blvd., is next to Pia’s Trattoria and will operate as an extension of the restaurant. Pia’s Veranda takes in walk-ins, where the O.G. Pia’s usually cannot.

The new restaurant also offers more outdoor seating and live music most nights.

“It’s like having a baby, opening a restaurant,” Goff told The Gabber.

Pia’s Veranda: Wednesday, Thursday, Sunday; 4-9 p.m. Friday, Saturday; 4-10 p.m.

Gulfport Blockbusters

Four neighboring businesses on Gulfport Boulevard teamed up to bring local browsers, shoppers, and art lovers to their corner of the city.

The lineup: Thai Orchids & Leis, Beach House 5317, The Boulevard Shoppe, and Sail Market(ing). On each third Thursday of the month, the four businesses host the Block Party on Gulfport Boulevard.

“It’s bringing life to our quiet little block,” Jamie Edwards, owner of Beach House 5317, said.

The block parties feature live music, wine tasting, artist pop ups, and a punch card for all four locations shoppers can exchange for an art raffle ticket.

The event runs next on Thursday, Mar. 17 from 3-7 p.m. Start at 5317 Gulfport Blvd. S. and make your way to all four spots.

Out with the Old

Eleni Fetfatzes owns the row of abandoned apartments on Gulfport’s Shore Boulevard South. With approval from the city, the strip may soon become a light blue retail center.

According to Clark Streicher, building official for the City of Gulfport, the city received a permit application for review December 2021.

Streicher says the city issued several corrections that still await re-inspection.

According to Fetfatzes, her father is the owner of the former apartments. They boarded up the former apartments at the beginning of 2021.

“We really are excited to get this project underway and clean up that terrible eyesore,” Fetfatzes told the Gabber in April, 2021.