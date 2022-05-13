Gulfport liveaboard and Caddy’s bartender Kyle Kramer’s favorite drink was a Milagro Margarita Rocks.

The 31-year-old free spirit isn’t around anymore to cheer and raise his glass, but his spirit lives on at Caddy’s.

The Gulfport waterfront bar will dedicate one of its Tiki bars to Kramer, renaming it “Kyles Bar” at a celebration on Sunday, May 22.

Fellow bartender Tracie Rider worked with Kramer for his entire eight months of employment at Caddy’s.

“I think Kyle would be ecstatic and honored that we’re doing this for him,” Rainer said. “He was always happy, always smiling, always telling us he loved us.”

Last August that police found Kramer’s body at Mariner’s Cove Marina. Police found no signs of foul play or struggle, and they found Kyle’s sailboat nearby.

“The report indicates that he lived on that sailboat,” Gulfport Sergeant and public information officer Thomas Woodman told The Gabber.

Kramer’s family and friends will remember him every day with a permanent fixture in one of his favorite and most frequented places, Caddy’s.

Caddy’s will have live music and drink specials featuring Kramer’s speciality, Milagro Margarita Rocks. Profits from the sales of Kyle’s favorite drink will be donated to “Love the Golden Rule,” a St. Petersburg healthcare group that specializes in HIV/AIDS and Hepatitis care.

“He was like a brother to me; we were all one big family at Caddy’s,” Rainer said. “I bet he’d be super stoked about this.”