Gulfport Campaign Finance 2024: Follow the Money

Candidates talk, but money speaks a bit louder. With less than a month until the Mar. 19 Gulfport city council elections, the Ward I candidates turned in another round of finance reports. The Gabber Newspaper reviewed them to find the biggest donors, and all the money they’ve spent on their campaigns. While many donors may have contributed multiple times, only their totals are shown here, unless they contributed both a standard donation and an in-kind donation. This article also includes all the reported expenses. The only donors shown are those who donated more than $50 in total.

Gulfport Campaign Finance 2024: April Thanos Contributions and Expenditures

Total number of cash or check donors: 91

Donations, including in-kind donations: $12,793.43

Donations, without in-kind donations: $10,720

Top Donor

Gerry O’Reagan: $650

$500 to $300 Donors

April Thanos, Caron Schwartz, and Gulfport Democratic Club: $500

DRV Art Gallery: $481.50 (in-kind donation: event space)

Leonard Guckenheimer: $450

Great Aunt Louise’s: $300 (in-kind donation of food catering)

Marilyn Schwartz: $300

$250 to $240 Donors

Chris Kieff, Douglas MacGregor, James Kass, June Johns, Brenda Pobasco, and Bryan Beckman: $250

Devin Neitzant: $240

$200 to $110 Donors

Judith Ciurcak, Terry Engelgau, Anna Gramberg, Judyth Lybrand-Kuhn, Loralee Wenger, and Fredrick Yaekle: $200

Amy Tripi: $174.90 (in-kind donation of stamps)

Marlene Shaw: $150 (in-kind donation of a musician) and $112.58 (in-kind donation of food and drink)

Maureen Kilroy: $150

Christine Crosby: $142.10 (in-kind donation of party supplies)

Amy Tripi: $114.69 (in-kind donation of post cards)

Mary Hanrahan: $110

$100 Donors

Pamela Frank, Elizabeth Levine, Karen Love, Jennifer Webb, Phyllis Plotnick, April Arnesen, Eileen Lewis, M.D. Circhowski, Pinellas County Democratic Veterans Caucus, Sylvia Foster, Elizabeth Congo, Doug Landau, Christina Opel, Stephen Lyons, Elizabeth Wood, Brenda Brunelle, Shannon Hunt, Karen Hughart, Harley Broe, Ingrid Brendeberg, James Mack, and Rose-Marie Seawall: $100

Susan Gore: $100 (in-kind donation of a room rental)

Expenditures

Total expenditures: $8,785.20

Key Lime (texts and postcards): $2,892.50

The Gabber Newspaper ads: $2,160

Good Guys Signs: $1,662.85

Town Talk II LLC Ad: $358

Jax In and Out (catering): $330

Vistaprint (design doorhanger): $247.88

City of Gulfport (filing Fee): $172.52

Office Depot (supplies): $147.87

Campaign Partner (website hosting and domain name): $142.5

PayPal (bank fees): $109.61

Vista Print (card design and cards): $103.78

DRV Art Gallery (event venue): $100

FDP (voter database): $100

Sticker Mule (buttons): $59.92

Total Wine (refreshments): $51.17

Walgreens (event supplies): $34.24

Truthfinders (background check and data monitoring): $32.04

Ace Hardware: $24.59

Family Dollar (event supplies): $17.39

Beach Bazaar: $13.20

USPS (stamps): $13.20

Save-a-Lot (event supplies): $11.94

Gulfport Campaign Finance 2024: Tom Bixler Contributions and Expenditures

Total number of cash or check donors: 43

Donations, including in-kind donations: $15,786.43

Donations, without in-kind donations: $15,110.31

Top Donors

Tom Bixler: $2,000

$1,000 to $800 Donors

Ben Ottinger, Theresa Mann, Waterfront Engineering (principals: Daniel and Jan Anseeuw), Poul Hornsleth, Sun Coast Police Benevolent Association, and Jeffrey Paonessa: $1,000

Joe Guenther: $1,000 (two $500 in-kind donations of food)

Dave Flack: $822.31 (in-kind donation of signs)

$500 to $300 Donors

Jim Shatz, Raffa Investing (editor’s note: Listed on reports thusly, but according to the SEC, the name is Raffa Investment Advisors), Paulo Gytsenko, and Michael Fagan: $500

Gini Fagan: $400

David Hastings: $300

$250 to $150 Donors

Alan Stalb, Kelli Garcia, Matt Spiggs, Eric Garcia, Minkoff Complex Properties, and Conservative Pinellas. (Editor’s note: Listed on reports thusly; actual name is Protect Conservative Values, as per the Florida Division of Elections.): $250

Dan Liedtke: $200

Cleo Esposito: $200

Mike and Gini Fagan: $176.12 (in-kind donation of stickers)

Barbara Rodgers: $150

$100 Donors

Bradley Pilot, Ernest Stone, Byron Chalfont, Jeff Fusco, Michael Thorton, Rhonda Wright, Jeffrey Plummer, David Kanter, and Ron Rush: $100

$50 Donors

Jeri Reed and Carol Carter: $50

Expenditures

Total expenditures: $7,633.34

The Gabber Newspaper ads: $3,052.50

Gulf Coast Imprinting (mailers): $1993.25

Alex Duensing (campaign manager): $750

Town Talk ads: $537

CMA Merchant Bill (Xoom PayPal fees): $243.08

Olympus Printing (business cards and name tag): $231.12

USPS (stamps): $202

Dirt Cheap Signs (banners): $183.14

City of Gulfport (filing fee and public records fee): $177.62

Lee Clifton (photos): $125

Home Depot (sign holders): $37.90

Walmart (supplies): $30.68

Hartland Checks: $26.36

Regions Bank (campaign account opening deposit): $25

Office Depot (name tag and foam board): $18.69

