Gulfport Candidate Forum Questions Answered

While The Gabber Newspaper conduct the interviews, Gulfportians can ask some hard questions, too. At the 2024 Gulfport Candidate Forum hosted by The Gabber Newspaper and the Gulfport Merchants Chamber, the audience had the chance to turn in notecards with questions they wanted asked. The Gabber Newspaper reached out to both April Thanos and Tom Bixler to ask them some questions that, for reasons of time, did not get asked at the forum. The Gabber Newspaper asked both candidates the same questions.

Do You Accept the Results of the 2020 Presidential Election?

April Thanos: “Absolutely.”

Tom Bixler: “Yes.”

Why Are You Interested in This Position?

April Thanos: “I’ve always been interested in local politics and been involved in my neighborhoods. It’s important to be aware of the community and take part in what is going on. Gulfport is a size where it’s practical for me to be on City Council. The kinds of things that are important to me weren’t being represented. It isn’t just what I care about, but other people care about this too and don’t have a representative who does.”

Tom Bixler: “I see a lack of effective leadership for Ward One. The Town Shores president has never met the present councilmember in four years! Also, the president of the Pasadena Yacht and Country Club (PYCC) Master Association has never heard from or met her either. The owner of the PYCC Country Club and Golf course has never in four years met her. Gulfport and Ward 1 needs a councilmember that will be available and work for the people not against them. [sic]”

The Gabber Newspaper asked Thanos if she had met with these people, and she said she has not met with them, but has recently reached out to the president of the Town Shores homeowners association as well as the president of the PYCC. She has not gotten a response from either. She met with the people at the Master Association regarding a permit for a gate.

The Gabber Newspaper? We Go There

In 1968, our founder, George Brann, started The Gabber Newspaper, then called the Gulfport Gabber, to hold Gulfport City Council accountable. Read more of our city council coverage, and learn about our policies on reporting, fact-checking, and funding.

Can You Assure that You Will Protect the Current Zoning in Gulfport in Relation to Short Term Rental Limitations?

April Thanos: “There is a bill in the legislature that would make it so we can change our ordinances without losing our grandfathered-in status as long as we make it easier to have short term rentals. We don’t know what is going to happen with this bill; it didn’t pass last time. We don’t want to do anything right now to lose our grandfathered-in status. With the way the law is right now, if we change the ordinance then we revert to State mandates. We’d have to allow short-term rentals with no restrictions all over the city. Right now, we have a very limited area for short-term rentals. Overall, it isn’t about what I would do. We need to have workshops and town halls to talk about the issue to see where the city wants to go.”

Tom Bixler: “Yes, but I am only one vote. When you change comp plans [sic] and zoning ordinances, your home rule will go away and be dictated by the State. I don’t think most people would be in favor of losing home rule.”

What Do You Think Gulfport City Officials Should be Doing to Promote Home Rule?

April Thanos: “The only thing that we can do to promote home rule is to keep lobbying legislature to not pass laws that infringe on home rule. There are no resolutions or ordinances we can pass to protect home rule. The State gives the power and can take the power. We see the same issue with state versus federal. There’s a possible mandate in Florida that would make it so that homeless people can’t sleep in public places, and make it incumbent on the City or County to provide areas with services and power. We would have to find a place to build, maintain, and staff this area with no money from the State.”

Tom Bixler: “City officials could educate residents about the benefit of home rule, including increased local control over policies and decision making.”

Want More Election News?

The Gabber Newspaper covers elections on the South Pinellas beaches, Gulfport, and South Pasadena. Want to make an informed decision at the polls? Subscribe to The Weekly and The Beach Barnacle, our two weekly newsletters. And make thegabber.com your homepage to stay up-to-date on all the news in Gulfport, South Pinellas, and the beaches.