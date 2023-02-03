Gulfport Candidate Forum (VIDEO)

On Feb. 2, five candidates for two Gulfport City Council seats spoke to voters about various topics, including what they thought it meant to be on Gulfport City Council.

From left to right, the candidates in the video below are Christine Brown (Ward II incumbent), Christopher Butler-Jones (Ward II challenger), Michael Fridovich (Ward IV incumbent), Ian O’Hara (Ward IV challenger), and Greg Simek (Ward II challenger). The Gabber’s news and politics reporter, Monroe Roark, moderated the forum.

Take a listen to what they had to say.