In part two of a three-part series, here’s the Gulfport candidates on diversity and parking. Missed last week’s article? Check it out.

The Gabber asked the five candidates for Gulfport City Council to answer five questions. Last week candidates spoke their perception of issues facing Gulfport. This week, the candidates spoke on diversity and parking issues. Candidates had 24 hours to answer, as successful candidates will make decisions in real time during meetings. We also gave candidates a word count; when the candidate ran over, we cut the word count at the specified length and indicated as much. We have edited only for syntax and spelling.

How can we encourage a more diverse and inclusive representation of Gulfport’s demographics into city hall, supervisors and employees? (100 words)

Ward II

Christopher Butler-Jones, challenger

I’m a man raising my nephew with my African-American husband here in Gulfport. I get the need for diversity. Gulfport’s acceptance of diversity is what brings so many to Gulfport and is what’s kept me here my whole life. As to having a more diverse representation in city hall and the city’s workforce. I believe it’s important that the city reaches out, on a regular basis, to potential candidates and to the general populace to say “We are a diverse city. You are welcome here. No matter who you are, we want you to participate. You are valued in Gulfport.”

Greg Simek, challenger

From what I’ve seen at the 1000-foot level, the integrative makeup city employees, contractors and subcontractors is reflective of the diverse labor makeup of the country as a whole. The bigger issue is the lack of affordability for existing and new city staff. It’s challenging to find available housing within city limits based upon normal government income. As this continues, the city will be needing to import labor from further and further away. I have made diversity a tenet of my campaign to engender a holistic city that gives voice to all historically-marginalized groups. I had previously proposed the creation …(candidate exceeded word count)

Christine Brown, incumbent

The City of Gulfport was the first city in Pinellas County with a Human Rights Ordinance. The city adheres to that HRO in that the workforce is diverse, inclusive, and respectful of all races, all nationalities, all lifestyles, all identities and orientations. Gulfport has a City Manager form of government. The city charter dictates that council cannot participate in personnel matters. With the HRO as their guiding document, I am confident that the city manager and his staff work together to identify the best employees for the position that will build on the employee’s knowledge, strengths, and interests.

Ward IV

Ian O’Hara, challenger

Diverse and inclusive? Well, our city is diverse in its population: there are Republicans and Democrats, liberals, conservatives, white, black, brown, male, female, non-binary, trans, straights, gays, Catholics, Jews, Protestants, Muslims, non-denominational, spiritual and atheist. By electing a diverse body, we currently have two females, three males, all different religious backgrounds, and two generations (Baby Boomer and Gen-Xer). True, there is currently no one of color on the Dias. We have one single male, two married-straight, one gay-married, and a divorcee. I do not know about the demographics of the supervisors of the city of Gulfport and what I have …(candidate exceeded word count)

Michael Fridovich, incumbent

In a City manager type of Government this all falls to the City manager ..council has no say who is hired or not …in fact its forbidden by charter to be involved…

What are your thoughts on the parking situation downtown and whether any changes should be made? (100 words)

Ward II

Greg Simek, challenger

Parking has become a high-stakes game of musical chairs and it throttles tourism vital to the downtown economy. The lowest hanging-fruit is to more clearly mark side-street parking, post more signage to shared public parking lots, and to incentivize businesses’ staff to not park in the Grade-A visitor spots.

Last year I had identified a parking consultant who’s highly-regarded nationally and specializes in working with growing municipalities to help solve their parking issues. I received a surprisingly affordable estimate from them and if elected would push to hire them for their expertise.

Also, in another two decades or less, self-driving…(candidate exceeded word count)

Christine Brown, incumbent

Maintaining balance between residents and businesses is vital. We are proud of our successful business and respectful of our neighborhoods. We must continually analyze how our popularity effects both entities. The city has been active in the solution process. We have counted parking spaces, conducted surveys, and analyzed results. One idea is to routinely release a map in conjunction with every scheduled event: online, on social media and in The Gabber directing drivers to all parking and include information about available transportation services. As a community, we do encourage other modes of transportation such as biking, walking, or even carpooling.

Christopher Butler-Jones, challenger

Parking and convenient accessibility are big issues for Gulfport. Parking fills up quickly in front of the shops and the main stretch. Still, parking has improved over the years — particularly by the rec center and library — if you’re willing to walk that is, which is not always an option for many of our residents and visitors. I have many ideas for what we can do to improve parking, but limited space here. I would still love to share them and hear your ideas, which is why I’ve included my cellphone number as part of my response to this questionnaire.

Ward IV

Michael Fridovich, incumbent

Everywhere has parking issues … not just Gulfport …. we are what we have become a destination … we will never have enough parking … St.Petersburg … and all beaches have the same issue.

Ian O’Hara, challenger

Parking is parking! This is a good problem to have both for our community and our businesses. I do think we could use our trollies to shuttle people from remote lots to downtown.

Next week: RVs and Boca Ciega Yacht Club

Elections take place Mar. 14.