Gulfport Candidates Q&A: Part 2

For the last round of candidate questions before the citywide election March 9, the Gabber asked each candidate six ward-specific questions compiled from readers and editorial staff. Answers have been edited for style. Full answers to all questions below.

Mike Bauer, Ward 2 Challenger

You’ve made it clear that sea level rise and climate change are a priority for you. Please name three other issues in your ward that you will make a priority if elected.

Parking on Beach and Shore. We need to receive input from businesses, residents and shoppers/diners on what they think. If there is more than a perceived problem, then we need to enter into a consensus procedure where solutions are discussed and solutions reached that all can agree on, even if it’s not everyone’s ideal solution.

Increasing participation in government, particularly by younger people and people of color. We need to reach out and involve more people by continuing Zoom city council meetings, keeping more office hours, and going out into the community.

Increase green space. Use lots and undeveloped areas as pocket parks that can be used to store flood waters, like on Tangerine, serve as parks when there is no flooding, and perhaps be available for placement of solar panels as part of a city microgrid system.

Do you support extending the lease of the Boca Ciega Yacht Club once existing litigation is resolved? Why or why not? If you do not support extending the lease, what do you envision happening to that plot of waterfront land?

I need to see financial information before deciding on whether to extend the lease. I have been informed that the BCYC brings a lot of revenue into the city, but I want to see the numbers. If the lease is not extended, what an incredible public waterfront park that area would make! All you have to see is the number of people (walkers, bikers, fisherfolk) who use Osgood Point on a daily basis to know how incredible that would be.

While much attention has been paid to the land underneath the Boca Ciega Yacht Club, council has not recently discussed other private interests along the waterfront: The Gulfport Lions Club leases land, but owns the building; the Gulfport Yacht Club pays close to market rent for its land on the water, and the marina uses waterfront land for dry storage. Do you support other uses for this city waterfront space?

See above answer on the potential development of a waterfront city park.

You were a natural resources manager when you worked for the City of Naples. How do you translate those skills into Gulfport City Council’s other functions, like infrastructure and reviewing the annual budget. What can you bring to the discussion over an experienced councilmember?

As the manager of a city division, I had to create an annual budget for operations, maintenance and capital assets. I believe it is much harder to develop a budget than it is to review it. I know what goes into creating a budget that is a part of an overall city budget. I can see the point of view of both staff and council.

How are the needs of Ward 2 residents different from other wards?

Ward 2 has two of the biggest attractions in Gulfport – the waterfront area and the marina. Residents have to deal with traffic, noise, tourism and parking while maintaining the character of Gulfport – the funky shops, quaint cottages, great restaurants and vibrant waterfront – in the face of incredible change brought on by climate change, rising property values and outside financial pressure.

What do you identify as the most important issue in Ward 2, and how do you think the city should solve it?

Definitely sea level rise. It is inevitable and must be addressed now. We need to develop a vulnerability assessment that identifies the problems to infrastructure, management, housing and public protection SLR will bring about, and develop an action plan to address whether to protect interests, accommodate the water, or eventually carry out an orderly retreat.

Christine Brown, Ward 2 Incumbent

You have suggested that man-made dunes are contributing to sedimentation in Clam Bayou. What can the city council do to improve flushing in Clam Bayou and Boca Ciega Bay?

Originally Osgood Point, the land adjacent to Clam Bayou was flat, open greenspace. Through grant money, the mounds that you see there today were created. For the past 20 years or so, listening to neighbors and Gulfport old-timers, I believe that rain runoff from the man-made mounds may be a contributing factor to the amount of silt in Clam Bayou. Solving the silting issue could also lead to the increase of the natural flushing of the bayou. At a minimum, the city should retain an environmental engineer to explore the theory that runoff is playing a role in the loss of the original sandy bottom of Clam Bayou and measure the validity of the suggestion that we return the public site to the original flat open greenspace.

Do you support extending the lease of the Boca Ciega Yacht Club once existing litigation is resolved? Why or why not? If you do not support extending the lease, what do you envision happening to that plot of waterfront land?

I cannot commit to agreeing or not agreeing to a lease that has yet to be written because of a lawsuit that has yet to be resolved. I am interested in open discussions regarding equitable access to public land, public waters and public facilities that include our human rights ordinance. I do support the idea of a municipal multi-use space where many organizations can foster their passions, champion their interests and advocate for their causes.

While much attention has been paid to the land underneath the Boca Ciega Yacht Club, council has not recently discussed other private interests along the waterfront: The Gulfport Lions Club leases land, but owns the building; the Gulfport Yacht Club pays close to market rent for its land on the water, and the marina uses waterfront land for dry storage. Do you support other uses for this city waterfront space?

Gulfport is a melting pot of community-minded folks from different experiences, lifestyles, careers and education. I am open to any ideas that my neighbors will bring forward. Working together, I know we can create an inclusive vision for the marina. When decisions are made, I will definitely be on board with any idea that supports open access to our public land and public waters.

Some citizens have complained to the Gabber that they feel the current iteration of city council arrives at the meetings with their minds already made up on issues. What would you say to voters who believe you are more interested in doing good for the city overall than hearing their individual concerns?

In the day-to-day operations of a small city, it’s hard to have a vigorous debate about sunshades, street paving and sanitary sewers. We have a full-service city which supports our sense of community, our lifestyle and our high level of personal service and most of the decisions that council makes pertains to police, fire, public works, library, recreation center, senior center, marina, playgrounds, beach, theater, casino, community development. I do respect that residents may have questions, comments, concerns or ideas. There are many opportunities for residents to relay their thoughts. We have public comment at council meetings; we can receive emails; we can receive phone messages; I also have office hours each week. I am willing to come to you or you are welcome to stop by my house.

How are the needs of Ward 2 residents different from other wards?

Great things are happening in Ward 2. You can have pancakes at the Lions Club, celebrate our veterans with a parade and learn our history on a walking tour. Our senior center is caring and helpful and our recreation center is full of life. The Casino has the greatest dance floor and the Hickman Theater is making stars. We have an award-winning marina. Our library is home to a nationally recognized LGBTQ Resource Center. You can eat breakfast, lunch, dinner or dessert. You can stop for hot coffee, hot sauce or something more bazaar. We are proud of our prosperous businesses and respectful of our neighborhoods. Balancing the happiness, health, welfare and safety of the residents with the needs of the businesses is a fluid situation and we must continually analyze how our popularity effects both entities as well as what solutions will be beneficial.

What do you identify as the most important issue in Ward 2, and how do you think the city should solve it?

Due to the location of our city on Boca Ciega Bay, maintaining the integrity of our underground infrastructure is paramount. We are fiscally dedicated to necessary infrastructure improvements and I am committed to ensuring that program funding continues. The city has already taken numerous steps to combat the infiltration and inflow issues in our sanitary sewer system. We are currently under contract to begin the lift station sanitary sewer bypass project, which is a major step in eliminating future discharges by creating more capacity in our city. A priority of mine is to ensure that the sanitary sewer bypass project is completed.

Michael Fridovich, Ward 4 Incumbent

At the debate, you claimed credit for the playground equipment, but at the start of your first term on council, you questioned the need for spending money on a playground in Ward 4. What accounts for your change of heart?

While I don’t remember voting against the playground what I can say is regardless of how much political experience you have before being elected, you make what I call rookie mistakes; so we have a learning curve. Obviously the vote “no” was one of those.

For 30 years, Ward 4 has had not only a ward representative, but a mayor who has lived in Ward 4. However, the ward seems, to some residents, to be a redheaded stepchild in the city: The city performed the bulk of sewer and road improvements there last, improved the ward’s playground last, removed the tennis courts/skate park and has yet to develop that space. Please name three concrete ways you will put Ward 4 first.

Since my first day of being elected I have always had a priority attitude towards Ward 4. I will continue to advocate for more road repairs, sidewalks and alleyways, a continuation of maintaining our parks (i.e greenspaces), trolley square and improvements when needed for 49th Street, and working with neighbors to make our neighborhoods safer.

How do you think civic groups could better utilize the public spaces in Ward 4?

There is more to Gulfport than just the beach area in Ward 4. We have the little league fields, parks and playgrounds.

How would you help the businesses along 49th Street prosper in a city that seems geared towards its downtown?

I have been in contact with a majority of businesses on the 49th Street corridor and I work closely with the 49th Street business association, which is the main advocate for the area in helping with any issues that may occur.

What do you identify as the most important issue in Ward 4, and how do you think the city should solve it?

Just doing what the city has been doing – repairing our streets, etc.

How are the needs of Ward 4 residents different from other wards?

I don’t believe they are. We are all one city with many of the same issues. We have to work as one, not as individual areas, for the greater need of the city and residents as whole.

Richard Fried, Ward 4 Challenger

Your campaign has been focused on solar energy on city buildings. As Mr. Fridovich noted during the debate, some of Gulfport’s municipal buildings are aging and in need of either renovation or complete rebuilds. What is your plan for solar with regard to aging infrastructure?

There are 15 city buildings. I am sure at least a few of these buildings can be solarized. When the marina addition was completed/renovated, no solar component was part of that upgrade. Michael was on the council then, and not a mention of solar from him, the other councilmembers or the mayor. When I am on council, “we,” , will direct our city manager to investigate which buildings are appropriate for solar either now or during renovations. No question about it. Like anything else, when council designates a need, finding funding will follow. Solar pays for itself over time.

For 30 years, Ward 4 has had not only a ward representative, but a mayor who has lived in Ward 4. However, the ward seems, to some residents, to be a redheaded stepchild in the city: The city performed the bulk of sewer and road improvements there last, improved the ward’s playground last, removed the tennis courts/skate park and has yet to develop that space. Please name three concrete ways you will put Ward 4 first.

In the former skate park area, another dog park would be appropriate. I can’t tell you how many of our residents north of Gulfport Boulevard drive to the dog park to meet up with “our neighbors.” Another use for this area could be, yes, another community garden. An additional thought would be a children’s water park. Lastly, I want to add benches on the east and south sides of Tomlinson Park. I have sciatica and sometimes it is bad enough where I need to sit down. Many people, I am sure, would enjoy those benches too.

How do you think civic groups could better utilize the public spaces in Ward 4?

Members of council who host or promote community events must promote the use of public spaces for said events, so that all members of the community are welcomed. Many events that individual councilmembers have promoted in the past have been held at the Courtyard. The courtyard is private property. Perhaps the 49th Street Neighborhood Center, Trolley Market Square or Tomlinson Park would be better options for community events.

How would you help the businesses along 49th Street prosper in a city that seems geared towards its downtown?

Seems? In the Save-A-Lot shopping center parking lot, let’s plant trees! 49th Street needs a median strip with trees. In collaboration with St. Petersburg, we can have the businesses paint their buildings with a color palette reminiscent of the Art Deco era, or the 1960s. And when the next coffee shop opens up on 49th in the Tangerine Avenue area, I am so there.

What do you identify as the most important issue in Ward 4, and how do you think the city should solve it?

I believe asphalt streets have to go. I live on a brick-lined street which adds to the percolation of rain water, thus reducing the strain on the sewer system . I also believe it improves my property value, reduces speeding and lastly is cost effective in the long term. I would guess my brick-lined street has not had any maintenance since it was laid. I would also hazard a guess our paved streets have been repaved many multiple times. At a minimum, we must repair those brick-lined streets in need of maintenance, not pave them with asphalt. Lastly, our alleys need to be graded and graveled.

How are the needs of Ward 4 residents different from other wards?

I think the question should be, “What ways is Ward 4 the same?” We all want good roads, good schools, clean water to drink, clean air to breathe, freedom from discrimination, responsive city officials, food in our bellies and roofs over our heads. My question as a citizen to council is, “How are you providing that?” My answer as a councilmember will be to provide these things and be accountable to my electorate and, if I should fail at these objectives, to be voted out of office.

Ian O’Hara, Ward 4 Challenger

At the debate, you talked about surveys as one way to get citizen feedback. How would you propose reaching citizens who don’t go online or may not respond to a mail survey?

Surveys are driven by responders. Town halls are a great addition, too. Town halls usually focus on one issue: people feel their voices are heard and not overlooked, and city council gets clear ideas regarding community interests. We must give power back to constituents. Re-engaging town halls will be an effective measure for obtaining citizen feedback.

For 30 years, Ward 4 has had not only a ward representative, but a mayor who has lived in Ward 4. However, the ward seems, to some residents, to be a redheaded stepchild in the city: The city performed the bulk of sewer and road improvements there last, improved the ward’s playground last, removed the tennis courts/skate park and has yet to develop that space. Please name three concrete ways you will put Ward 4 first.

Construct a new police station, located on 49th Street. Gulfport has outgrown its current facility. A new police station can be tailored to the current size, space and makeup needs of our community and, as a modern building, allow up-to-date possibilities such as solar panels.

I don’t believe Ward 4 faces big issues. It’s mainly smaller ones – such as potholes, trees, stop signs and storm drain cleaning – that nonetheless deserve prompt attention and resolution. These matters, while perhaps not important to everyone, are important to someone.

Our constituents have expressed strong interest in a nearby dog park. We have the space and should examine options to create the right fit.

How do you think civic groups could better utilize the public spaces in Ward 4?

It is not city council’s purview to involve themselves in civic institutions. However, we have plenty of public space available and I would work with any civic group to facilitate use of these spaces.

How would you help the businesses along 49th Street prosper in a city that seems geared towards its downtown?

If elected, I would support any business wishing to open along 49th Street. To be sure, 49th Street poses specific issues that make it difficult for the city to intervene. It is a county road; the eastern right-of-way belongs to St. Petersburg, and it has a speed limit a little higher than desired for retail. But I believe 49th Street can be developed as a productive district within the city and provide good-paying, preferably green jobs if more emphasis is placed on attracting light industrial and manufacturing operations.

What do you identify as the most important issue in Ward 4, and how do you think the city should solve it?

We are a ward of small, individual issues of constituents. Listening to our people and helping them get things important to them done goes a long way toward making a big difference.

How are the needs of Ward 4 residents different from other wards?

I don’t think the needs of our residents really differ from those of other wards. Different parts of Gulfport present different advantages as well as challenges but constituent needs are universal: a safe place to live and opportunity to experience the best life they can. Working with our city council, I would do my best to clarify these needs and help Ward 4, and all of Gulfport, be the best slice of paradise it can be.