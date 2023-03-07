This week, we asked that the Gulfport candidates speak on RVs and BCYC (Boca Ciega Yacht Club).

Start at part one, or read what the candidates had to say about diversity and parking.

The Gabber asked the five candidates for Gulfport City Council to answer five questions. Over the past few weeks, we’ve printed their answers. Candidates had 24 hours to answer, as successful candidates will make decisions in real time during meetings. We also gave candidates a word count; when the candidate ran over, we cut the word count at the specified length and indicated as much. We have edited only for syntax and spelling.

What is your position on development or expansion of the marina area and the city’s relationship with the Boca Ciega Yacht Club moving forward? (100 words)

Ward IV

Ian O’Hara, challenger

What plans of expansion? Please clarify for me what these plans are. Here is an example of the city not clarifying and communicating with its constituents. I am not aware of said plans. I am a fan of the Boca Ciega Yacht Club. It does some fantastic things for low-income children who want to learn how to sail, as well as Sea Scouts.

Michael Fridovich, incumbent

As this is still in litigation it would be irresponsible for me to comment on this issue at the moment.

Ward II

Christine Brown, incumbent

I cannot comment on a lease that has not been presented to council, talks are still ongoing. The Gulfport Marina is a very active area of our city. Aside from all the boating activity we also have Clam Bayou Nature Trail and soon to come the living shoreline project slated to go in at the BCYC breakwater. BCYC has been part of our community since 1965, promoting sailing, teaching sailing, and fostering an active Sea Scout Ship. By working with all stakeholders and nurturing a culture of respect I believe we can create an inclusive, vibrant vision for our marina.

Christopher Butler-Jones, challenger

We need to be prepared for erosion in our marina area. If elected, it’s a concern that will always be on my radar. As far as the city’s relationship to the Boca Ciega Yacht Club is concerned – this is not a matter for one city councilperson to decide – or even for City Hall to decide. It’s something that will need to come together as a community to figure out. I want to be a part of bringing the community together so as to decide the future of Gulfport. That’s why I am running for office.

Greg Simek, challenger

The marina stands as a defining feature of the city, anchoring its economy within Gulfport’s hospitality-marina dynamic. To further cultivate this facet of the local economy, the scope of services offered at the Marina should be expanded. I would endeavor to attract a university-funded research center focused on oceanography and climate change to the area. This would bring valuable economic funding and heightened awareness our natural resources.

While the BCYC holds cultural and historical significance, the members-only club enjoys a below-market lease on publicly-owned land, paying a mere $2000/month for three acres of prime and built waterfront. Single parents working…(candidate exceeded word count)

Where do you believe Gulfport should allow homeowners to park their RVs? (100 words)

Ward II

Greg Simek, Challenger

I’m quite frankly bewildered that City Hall has spent more time & resources on this recent RV ordinance than it collectively has on addressing housing and affordability over the course of the last three years. To me the priorities are wildly out of order here. I’d rewrite the ordinance so that if a homeowner wants to park an RV outdoors then they buy a permit for $365 annually and must maintain the RV to be in good operating and not rented out to tenants. I would then earmark all of that permit revenue to be used exclusively for a community-wide initiative…(candidate exceeded word count)

Christine Brown, incumbent

The city council is currently considering an ordinance focused on recreational vehicles and how they will fit into our community. Since this is an active discussion before council, I cannot share my specific thoughts. I am asking questions, talking with residents, and most importantly listening to residents. I have also been driving our streets and alleys to get a visual feel of the issue. Folks have a wide range of opinions from “zero tolerance” to “live and let live” and everything in between. I am hopeful that your council will find common ground and a positive solution through mutual compromise.

Christopher Butler-Jones, challenger

I tend to believe that Gulfport residents should be allowed to park their RVs on their own property. I couldn’t imagine spending so much on a home only to be told by the city that you couldn’t park your RV there. Obviously, safety factors need to be considered. Yet, it’s really not about what I believe. My opinions aren’t the only worthwhile ones or the only ones that matter. It’s about coming together as a community to find win-win solutions. If you have an idea or solution please call me at 727- 564-7038. I’ll listen to you. Jonesy’s got your back.

Ward IV

Michael Fridovich, incumbent

I am waiting to hear all sides of the discussion before making up my mind..and this still coming [up at]council.

Ian O’Hara, challenger

Very simply, if we fix the setback regulations, RVs could be parked in rear yards (backyards) or side of house (side yards) preferably on a pad or gravel ground, behind a fence. Most homes in the city do not have a front yard capacity to have an RV on a driveway. Most lot sizes in the city would not be able to fit an RV. I believe big questions like this should go to a referendum so our community can be heard. So, to simply answer the question, I am opposed to RVs being parked in front yards.

Elections take place Mar. 14.