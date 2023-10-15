How One Gecko Queen Organized a Gulfport Cash Mob

Gulfport’s local businesses are a key part of the spirit of the city. A quick drive down Beach Boulevard demonstrates this to residents and tourists every day. While many of these businesses are cornerstones, many still need support and focus from the community. That is what the 2023 Gecko Queen Robert Daunch set out to do.

On the days leading up to Oct. 3, Daunch used Facebook to organize a “cash mob” at Jax In And Out Neighborhood Cafe.

The goal of a cash mob is to bring in a lot of money for a local business in a small amount of time, by promoting the business online and gathering as many people as possible to spend money in whatever way they can.

Daunch moved to Gulfport four years ago. He told The Gabber Newspaper he immediately found himself drawn to community activism. Prior to Gulfport, he lived in an artistic neighborhood in Cleveland, where he said people constantly promoted community activism and events such as cash mobs. When he moved to Gulfport, he began to fill this role.

“I love being at the Welcome Center and passing on bits of Gulfport history to newcomers, as I continue to learn,” said Daunch.

Cash Mob at Jax

Daunch described the importance of supporting local business, especially in a small city like Gulfport. This was his inspiration for his first cash mob.

“I picked Jax because she’s awesome to the community and deserves it,” said Daunch, then referred to the free food pantry run by Jax Taylor, the owner of Jax In And Out Neighborhood Cafe. “She has freezers full of food for anybody that needs it.”

“Everybody was in a happy and great mood,” Taylor said of the cash mob. “However it worked, it was very intense, which is cool with me!”

Taylor stressed she gets most of her business from Gulfport and South Pasadena, and said she caters to locals, and rarely advertises outside of the area.

“He [Daunch] is really putting up a star that says if you don’t shop local, you won’t have local,” said Taylor.

Daunch said he hopes to continue this cash mob campaign into the future, with his next event at the Lions Club pancake breakfast on Nov. 3.

“My only agenda is Gulfport,” said Daunch. “I want everyone to love it as much as me. I sold my Harley to buy a golf cart.”

Jax In And Out Neighborhood Cafe, 4928 Gulfport Blvd. S., Gulfport. Mon.-Sat., 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sun., 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 727-252-9943