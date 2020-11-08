Gulfport Celebrates Election Results 

“I knew Gulfport would be doing something tonight and I didn’t want to celebrate alone,” said Gulfport resident Jean Blosser.

Shortly after news outlets called the election for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on Saturday, November 7, local business Custom House Decor posted a party invitation on their Facebook page.

“We’re planning a celebration tonight in Gulfport that the election has been decided. Very impromptu. Come join us,” read the post.

Brenda McMahon, owner and operator of Brenda McMahon Gallery, kept the gallery’s doors open past closing and provided a safe, fun place to celebrate democracy.

“I heard the announcement today and there was all this energy on the street,” said McMahon. “I turned to my friend and said, ‘We have to have a dance party.’

“After four years of heartbreak and difficulty, this party is about releasing all of that energy,” said McMahon. “It’s about humanity and compassion coming back to the White House and to our lives.”

“We’re here to celebrate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris winning,” said Gulfport resident Jill Jenkins. “We’ve got the best party on the block.”