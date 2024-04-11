Gulfport Celebrates Scenic Art with ‘In Plein Sight’

Gulfport’s art community is one of the many reasons residents and tourists love the city. From live music at the Tuesday markets, to the First Friday ArtWalk, the community finds a way to celebrate its artists. On April 5, the Gulfport Merchant’s Chamber of Commerce held their fifth annual In Plein Sight event.

This event promotes en plein air painting, which is the act of painting outdoors instead of in a studio. Artists 18 years or older were invited to participate, and all of the paintings had to be done within Gulfport. Prior to the normal First Friday ArtWalk, the pieces are judged, and the winners get cash prizes.

Setting Up The Art of In Plein Sight

The GMC partnered with the North End Taphouse to host the event. Early in the afternoon, the 12 paintings displayed their work around the stage. Along with this, artists set up booths around Beach Boulevard to sell everything from paintings to jewelry to woodwork. One of these booths highlighted the work of two artists involved in the event: Nancy Poucher and Cedar Kindy.

Poucher and Kindy set up a display to promote their art and in plein air painting as a whole.

“Painting in plein air is a good reason to sit outside. It is a visceral experience. It allows you to see the world in more color and sound,” Kindy said.

Poucher runs Gulfport Florida Plein Air Painters, a group dedicated to the unique form of painting.

“I hope it becomes more common,” said Poucher. “If people want to join they just need to check Facebook to see where we’re meeting that Wednesday.”

Both Poucher and Kindy submitted their paintings to the show.

Arts All Around!

The Gabber Newspaper covers live theater and art across South Pinellas and, when we find something worth the drive, in the Tampa Bay and Sarasota areas.

Other Artists

Artists who weren’t participating in the show still found a way to participate in the event. As early as 1 p.m. vendors began to line Beach Boulevard. One of these vendors included Jim and Suzie Amlaw selling their wooden art pieces. Cozmic Crafts, the name of their business, focuses on burning wood to make art. This includes dogs, musicians, actors, and other images.

“We’re not in the show, but we still get to be a part of the event,” said Jim. “It brings people around which is good for everyone.”

The Winners of In Plein Sight

While artists had the chance to show and sell their art around Gulfport, the main event began at 4:30 p.m. with the judging of the contest. Of the 12 paintings, only three could win. Janie Haskins won Best in Show with her painting of an alleyway with multiple colorful houses. Poucher earned second place, painting the saltwater through a clearing of trees. Kindy won the Award of Merit for her painting of boats washed onto the beach at low tide. Haskins won $300, Poucher won $150, Kindy won $75.

All artwork that didn’t sell at the event is available at the GMC Welcome Center.

Gulfport Merchants Chamber of Commerce, 5317 Gulfport Blvd. S., Gulfport. Mon.-Thurs., 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.; Fri.-Sat., 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sun., 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 727-344-3711, visitgulfportflorida.com.

Want More Business News?

For more business news, subscribe to The Weekly and The Beach Barnacle, our two weekly newsletters. Make thegabber.com your homepage to stay up-to-date on all the news happening in Gulfport, South Pinellas, and the Beaches.