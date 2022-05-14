Gulfport Celebrates World Tai Chi Day

If you often drive by Clymer Park, chances are you’ve seen the Gulfport tai chi group practicing its moves under the park’s gazebo.

On Saturday, April 24 these dedicated athletes celebrated World Tai Chi day with a typical practice.

“Although its origins are from China thousands of years ago, we practice here in Gulfport Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Gulfport Casino at 10 a.m.,” Pittman told The Gabber.

They also practice every Saturday at 8 a.m. in Clymer Park.

“Everyone is invited,” Pittman said.