Gulfport Ceramics in ArtJones Studio Tour

ArtJones returns for its sixth annual self-guided studio tour Dec. 3-4. With the intentions of supporting Gulfport artists, the tour includes nine different studios visitors can check out over the two-day event.

From the list of studios, art lovers can expect a variety of art, such as ceramics, jewelry, mixed-media art, paintings, photography, and sculptures.

If you enjoy the art of ceramics, ClayWorks in particular is a must-stop.

This Gulfport studio for professional ceramic artists will present art from three local artists: Denny Howard, Patricia Burrows, and Margaret Foy Meinhart. This will be their second year involved with ArtJones.

One of ClayWorks artists, Patricia Burrows, explained visitors can expect to see classic pottery, functional platters, small pendants, decorative items for walls and tables, large sculptural pieces, and even planters. All of these pieces are made from different forms of firing and glazes. They will have raku, high fire, and electric fire items available.

“This year, I’ve been working a lot on succulent planters,” Burrows said. “I’ll have a lot of succulents, so I’m going to have a table outside and we’re going to have planters, plants, and dirt so people can actually assemble one. They can do that during the tour.”

Burrows said she’s has worked on a lot of colored clay and planters, but some of her pieces tend to have botanical effects, such as flower pressings.

Another artist, Denny Howard, creates “ceramic vessels designed to be used as Ikebanas,” which are vases in Japanese flower arranging.

He also mixes his own glazes and creates plenty of functional and decorative pieces. Burrows said he also has many traditional, classic pottery that will be presented during ArtJones.

“He actually made an imprint of some trees with clay then made it into a mold,” Burrows explained the creative process of Howard’s latest Ikebana vases.

The third artist from ClayWorks, Margaret Foy Meinhart creates pieces with terra cotta clay and “decorates with the colored slip transfer method inspired by paper collage.” Meinhart is also known for her decorative wall and table pieces. Not only does she create ceramic artwork, but she also is a graphic designer.

“I do a lot of decorative collections and lamps,” Meinhart said. “I also do big wall commissions of my fish, too.”

ClayWorks of Gulfport 5021 Tangerine Avenue, Gulfport

ArtJones Studio Tour Dec. 3, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Dec. 4, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. artjonesstudiotour.com