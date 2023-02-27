The Gulfport Merchants Chamber moves its 2023 slate of activities into high gear with increased personnel, both on the board as well as the administrative side of the organization.

Chamber president Melissa Helmbold addressed Gulfport City Council briefly last week. She noted the Pink Flamingo Home Tour set for this Saturday as well as some other initiatives.

The GMC plans a morning meeting series for members only, with the first session open to everyone. It is scheduled for March 16 at 9:30 a.m. in the Village Courtyard. Helmbold said the meetings offer an opportunity to meet new board members and find out more about what the chamber does.

“Right now we are focusing on membership renewals,” said Helmbold at the council meeting. “This year is really exciting because we are offering a lot of new benefits to members. We’ve created a tiered membership program to give new things to support local businesses in our community.”

This year’s Pink Flamingo Home Tour will highlight Gulfport’s “Garden District,” which encompasses Ward IV.

“There are some really fantastic homes,” said Helmbold. “You can get your tickets online or at the Beach Bazaar.”

Helmbold went more in depth about the chamber’s plans during a recent interview with The Gabber. She started with the GMCS in 2020 as volunteer coordinator, then director of operations, and the board recently named her president. As the organization’s first full-time employee, the board hopes she will take the day-to-day operational burdens off of the board members.

“When the merchant chamber decided to hire a director of operations originally, that was kind of to really help take on a lot more of the responsibilities from the board, because we do have a working board,” said vice chair Sarah Laracuente. “They are all business owners.”

The chamber has a full 13-member board now after reports a few months ago of several vacancies. Kelly Wright is the chair, with Barbara Banno serving as treasurer and John Haugen as secretary. Rounding out the group are Jamie Edwards, Laura Holt, Debbie Amis, Mike Fagan, Jennifer Gallo Lee, Heather DeFazio, Stacy Purcell, Erin East, and Nancy Early.

The board members do not serve set terms, and the board reviews leadership structure every year based on what the board sees as needed.

“I know we have a handful of people in the community that want to also join the board,” said Laracuente. “The majority of our board owns their own businesses. So as their business needs change, sometimes their commitment to the board may change as well.”

The board and staff took a one-day retreat in January, as is the annual custom, for strategic planning and to review the accomplishments of the previous year.

“We had a really phenomenal 2022,” said Helmbold. “We had a lot of good changes that happened within the chamber, some amazing new relationships we’ve made. And we were able to create new campaigns that we weren’t able to do in previous years.”

Her personal favorite was last year’s Shop Local campaign, the first of its kind for the organization.

“We had a lot of interest from businesses that hadn’t participated in the chamber before,” she said. “I think there were over 600 entries into the drawing, so that means 600 people saved, shopped locally that might not have before held on to their receipts just so that they can come and enter it into a drawing. And we had baskets that were donated from eight different local businesses. It really established that we are focusing on our local businesses; you know, our merchants.”

Another source of excitement is the deepening relationships with local tourism organizations and media outlets in Pinellas County, as well as the appointment of Aimee Kosta as events coordinator.

Find more information at visitgulfportflorida.com.