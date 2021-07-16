Gulfport Chief of Police Tests Positive for COVID

A photo of a bald man in a black police uniform smiling next to a U.S. flag.
Photo courtesy of the Gulfport Police Department.

Wednesday night, July 14, Gulfport’s Police Chief Robert Vincent experienced COVID-19 symptoms; on Thursday, July 15, he tested positive for coronavirus.  

According to Vincent, he did not receive the COVID-19 vaccine; it’s unclear if he will do so following his recent diagnosis. 

“It was a personal choice I made,” Vincent said on Friday of not getting the vaccine. 

Commander Joshua Stone will take the chief’s place for the mandatory 10 days of absence, Vincent said. 

City Manager Jim O’Reilly confirmed that the City of Gulfport is aware of the chief’s condition, but his office told the Gabber on Friday, July 16, that the city manager “cannot and will not speak on personal issues.” 

 

 

by Abby Baker

