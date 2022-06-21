Gulfport Church Vandalized, Collection Stolen

Burglars ransacked a local church and allegedly stole money from a collection box during a burglary earlier this month, according to Gulfport police.

The Gulfport Police Department said on June 9 staff at the Trinity Church of the Nazarene “discovered someone had broken in through a second floor window”.

The church is located near Boca Ciega High School near 55th Street and 10th Avenue South.

According to police, the burglars allegedly stole money from a collection box as well as bottles of perfumes from gift bags.

“The suspects ate food and tore up several rooms in the church,” according to the Gulfport Police Department.

Gulfport Police Sergeant Thomas Woodman said church officials were not sure much money was stolen from the collection box and that the church does not wish to prosecute. He added that someone spray painted the church’s sign in 2014 and someone stole a bike from the church in 2011.