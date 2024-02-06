Gulfport Cigar Company Officially Opened

Cigars are essential to the history of Tampa Bay. More than this, cigars are essential to any downtown area. Having a place where people can enjoy their hobby in the company of others, or where people can come explore something they didn’t know about is important. That is why Rob Burkhart bought Gulfport Cigars. Now named, “Gulfport Cigar Company,” the store and lounge welcomes all smokers, new and old. On Feb. 3, Burkhart and his crew held a grand opening, which started at noon.

A crowd started to form around 11:30 a.m., as Burkhart ran in and out of the store getting ready. As more people started to show up, they sat and chatted about Gulfport, where they were from, and of course, cigars. Representatives from Oliva Cigars had a table set up in the center of the store. Luckily for the crowd, Hams R Us supplied free (with the purchase of a cigar) barbecue pulled pork and chicken, including sides.

Gulfport Cigar Company Grand Opening

As the clock struck 12 p.m., the excited patrons huddled around the front door as Rob and his wife Keisha used a pair of scissors to cut a thin blue ribbon that hung from the door frame. After the crowd cheered, Rob took a moment to say a few words.

“A cigar shop is essential to a city,” said Burkhart. “Whether you smoke or not, it brings in business.”

He talked about how he hopes his lounge can be a place where Gulfportians can connect, and tourists can make an effort to visit. After thanking the crowd and the people who support him, cigar lover and City Councilmember Ian O’Hara (Ward IV) stood up next to Burkhart to share his thoughts.

Burkhart made sure to emphasize the importance of O’Hara’s support in the process of opening the store. After him, Councilmember April Thanos (Ward I) issued her support for the store. While not a smoker herself, she said she appreciated the fact that the store is not just for cigar enthusiasts, but for the community to come together.

Gulfport Cigar Company

The shop’s inventory constantly changes, with cigars from all over the world. Current inventory includes an Arturo Fuente, Oliva, and cigars from West Tampa Tobacco. The shop also has TVs playing local games. The shop also sells soft drinks.

Gulfport Cigar Company, 2901 Beach Bvld. S., #102, Gulfport. Mon.-Sat., 12-9 p.m.; Sun., 12-6 p.m. 727-317-2174.

Want More Business News?

For more business news, subscribe to The Weekly and The Beach Barnacle, our two weekly newsletters. Make thegabber.com your homepage to stay up-to-date on all the news happening in Gulfport, South Pinellas, and the Beaches.