After a lengthy delay, the Gulfport Police Department was able to restart a popular program for local residents during this past summer.

Council recognized seven citizens at the Council’s Oct. 4 regular meeting for completing the eight-week Citizens Police Academy. Police Chief Robert Vincent presented certificates to Robert Buscemi, Regina Buscemi, April Thanos (a member of the City Council), and Elizabeth Wood. The other three participants – Karen Devoid, Lenny Guckenheimber, and Caron Schwartz – were not present at the meeting.

The most recent program began July 11 and ended Aug. 29. Each weekly session lasted three hours. Participants learned various duties and responsibilities of the Gulfport Police Department, ranging from hiring requirements, the accreditation process, criminal investigations, vehicle operations, and firearms procedures.

When things get out that make us look not so good, these folks correct it quickly for us.” –Gulfport Police Chief Robert Vincent

“We go in-depth with everything we do – teach them what it takes to become a police officer, take them on a tour of the jail, tour the communications center, crime scene processing, you name it,” Vincent said. “They get to drive the police cars and even go to the firing range where they get to have a one-on-one with a firearms instructor.”

The program was an annual event for at least 25 years, Vincent said, before a recent hiatus in 2020 and 2021.

“It creates an alumni of people who are really, really involved in the community and become advocates for us,” he said. “When things get out that make us look not so good, these folks correct it quickly for us. That is my appreciation for the program.”

Vincent also gave credit to the City Council for allowing the necessary resources to make it happen.

“It’s not cheap to do this,” he said. “We wouldn’t be able to do it without your support. Thank you for that.”