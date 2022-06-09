As of June 1, hurricane season is officially here. With that in mind, Gulfport officials with vivid memories of how Hurricane Irma affected the city five years ago are making plans right now to improve readiness in one key area.

City manager Jim O’Reilly informed the City Council during a May 17 review of the capital improvement budget that three new generators are on order through an agreement with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, replacing some older equipment while also providing more locations for power at city facilities during outages. He recounted some of the more trying aspects of the 2017 storm that left most of the city without electricity for an entire week.

“Irma taught everyone in this area a lesson,” he said during an interview with The Gabber the week after the council meeting. “We weren’t back up and running as quickly as we’d like to have been. It was an issue we needed to address.”

As he pointed out to the council, city residents who do not evacuate for a major storm will naturally gravitate to city buildings when the power goes out at home. They need a place they can gather that has air conditioning and an opportunity to charge their cell phones so they can keep in touch with family and friends – in short, things we typically take for granted every day.

The emergency facility generator grant with FEMA will allow the city to pay 25% of the total cost, according to city official Mike Taylor, Principal Planner for the City. The City’s budgeted $84,000 for its portion, O’Reilly said.

“Right now the documents are in review with FEMA,” said Taylor. “There will be three new generators for the City Hall complex. One is for the fire department, one for the police department, and one for City Hall and the public services building.”

A fire department generator went out of commission recently, so the existing generator at the lift station in front of the recreation center was moved to the fire station, since the ongoing overhaul of the lift station will include the installation of a new generator. In the future the old generator will be moved to the library when the three new ones get installed.

Irma forced the closing of Gulfport City Hall for an entire week in September of 2017.

“We couldn’t have employees in because we didn’t have air conditioning,” said O’Reilly. “The senior staff was here. We ran a lot of extension cords.”

City residents found themselves gathering at three main locations during that week.

“As soon as the tide went out and the water receded, a lot of folks didn’t have access to water, air conditioning, or some basic necessities. They came to the marina looking for power, to charge their phones, and get out of the heat,” said O’Reilly. “People went to the library, the senior center, whatever was the closest proximity in their neighborhood. The senior center had partial power to serve as a place for a food pantry and some air-conditioned space. But it wasn’t fully operational. In the future, the new generators will be able to do that.”

When asked during the council meeting about whether a generator is in place at the recreation center, O’Reilly said no.

“It’s in a flood zone. That’s the first place we evacuate. Once we have a tropical storm warning, I don’t even let the kids go there. They go to the library.”

The City received the award from FEMA about 18 months ago. O’Reilly acknowledged that FEMA does not have the fastest turnaround time, so there is a possibility that the 2022 hurricane season could be mostly in the past before the equipment arrives. But once they are in place, the City will be at a better level of readiness.

“We had some different expectations of how fast we would get back on the grid,” O’Reilly said about the response to Irma. “That being said, in any of these types of situations you need to be prepared to take care of yourself. Lesson learned.”