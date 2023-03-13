Every meeting of the Gulfport City Council has an agenda item titled “City Clerk’s Report.” During the report, Gulfport City Clerk Lesley DeMuth can share any news from the Clerk’s office. The vast majority of the time, the DeMuth has nothing to report.

That was not the case at the Mar. 7 meeting. DeMuth announced publicly that she would retire, effective May 8. The ensuing discussion led to a council consensus regarding her successor.

DeMuth noted that a number of people at city hall already knew she didn’t want to work past the age of 62, so the announcement didn’t come as a complete surprise to everyone. She then pointed out that, while council could proceed as it wished, she had some suggestions.

Council’s Next Steps

“If you want to hear my recommendations, I know the workload and how to do a smooth transition in the clerk’s office,” she said.

Mayor Sam Henderson did not hesitate before replying, “I would like to hear your recommendations.”

DeMuth suggested promoting Deputy City Clerk Theresa Carrico to fill her role and then advertising for someone to step into the deputy position.

“Theresa has been with the city for five years, and by July she will have been in the clerk’s office for a year,” said DeMuth. “I think she is more than capable of serving the city in this capacity.”

She went on to describe how Carrico has been continuing her education since the first joined the clerk’s office, attending relevant conferences and taking classes to lead up to the certifications required for whoever assumes DeMuth’s role on a permanent basis. DeMuth said this typically takes about three years from the first day on the job.

According to DeMuth, Carrico has already done a considerable amount of work with the Planning and Zoning Board, the Board of Adjustment, and the Site Plan Review Committee in addition to the City Council. DeMuth also praised Carrico’s “excellent” customer service skills.

“I really appreciate the time that she’s been here already,” said Henderson. “There is a certain amount of toughness you have to have to do that job, so I think she has that as well. Her experience with the city is what encourages me. I’d very much like to go with your recommendation.”

Gulfport City Clerk Details

The City Clerk does not have to live in Gulfport. DeMuth, who served as city clerk in Gulfport from 1984 to 1998 and then returned to the post in 2009, said she has never lived in the city limits. DeMuth has also worked as city clerk in other municipalities.

The city clerk in Gulfport serves at the pleasure of the City Council by contract, the same as the city manager and city attorney. DeMuth’s contract required that she give 60 days’ notice should she decide to step down; this prompted her announcement at the Mar. 7 meeting. Councilmembers agreed this time span provides for a good transition period.

“It’s a charter position,” said City Manager Jim O’Reilly. “The council can make a decision at any given time if they want to do something different. There is not a need to advertise. You can make that determination yourself.”

City Attorney Andrew Salzman echoed that comment.

“All charter officers work directly for the board,” he said, “so it’s however the board chooses to hire.”

After hearing council consensus to promote Carrico to fill DeMuth’s post, Salzman recommended that he and O’Reilly be allowed to draft a contract which would be brought back to the council for approval.