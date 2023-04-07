Gulfport City Communications: Getting the Word Out

Gulfport city communications: How does city staff get the word out? Gulfport city officials go to great lengths to communicate with the public, using a wide variety of platforms to get their message out and field inquiries from residents.

City Council asked for an overview of how the City gets its messages to the public and gets questions from that same public, staff spent 40 minutes at the March 21 council meeting demonstrating their communication efforts.

Gulfport Communication Methods

City departments use methods from email newsletters to online videos, to “engage citizens in meaningful ways,” as one city spokesperson said. Departments use both active – staff reaching out to residents — and passive – people go online and search for answers – methods.

“We have everything from a bulletin board that the city clerk uses, to some pretty advanced analytics so we can see what’s going on when we send out a communication,” Dave Mather, Gulfport’s information technology director, said. Mather participated in the presentation, but left the majority of it to cultural facilities and events supervisor Justin Shea, who spent considerable time deep-diving into the numbers to paint a detailed picture of Gulfport’s communication efforts.

“This was a lot of fun – being able to access the systems, finding the fun facts and then being able to present them,” said Shea.

City Email Analytics

Shea began with a summary of the email newsletters. The City uses Constant Contact, and has since 2012. Right now, more than 8,000 people get regular updates from the City of Gulfport.

“We like to keep the audience informed,” said Shea. “We send weekly email newsletters. We send storm announcements and public service announcements.”

As a sample, Shea pulled statistics from a 75-week span beginning Oct. 1, 2021 and ending March 13, 2023. During that time, the City launched 217 email campaigns, received by 731,056 subscribers. A total of 305,552 of those emails got opened, with 28,671 unique clicks on links to a calendar, a city manager report, or other information.

“The analytics of this system are amazing,” said Shea. “In the 75-week sample period, the city netted over 1,000 new contacts into the system.”

Anyone with an email address can sign up for the free newsletter, even if they don’t live in Gulfport. Shea said that when people from out of town come to the casino and have questions about events, his staff directs them to sign up.

“It’s important information the city sends out every Monday — events, community announcements,” he said.

In one day (March 6,) the City sent 3,558 emails; 43.7% of the recipients opened them. That translates to 1,523 people, who clicked 286 times on email links.

“Important information is in the text of the email, but we’d like to get that person back to the source where the information is located,” said Shea.

Gulfport Communication on Facebook

Gulfport city government also has nine different Facebook pages: a main city page, casino page, library page, theater page, fire department page, marina page, senior center page, recreation center page, and the police department page.

Using Facebook’s Meta Business Suite, staff reviewed the same 75-week sample period used for the email campaigns. Staff then combined all the analytics from the social media pages onto a spreadsheet.

Shea reported a total of 1,600 Facebook posts on all of those pages during that time period, with more than one million impressions. “Impression” means every time a post appears on a user’s screen.

Users can post comments on these pages, with a caveat: City policy dictates that comments relate to the posts. City staff removes offensive comments. According to Mather, the City has software that archives every post at every single point, meaning deletions and edits to a post get recorded.

Shea’s advice to citizens who comment on City Facebook pages? “Don’t say words you can’t say on television.”

The City of Gulfport Website

Gulfport’s website has undergone a significant transformation over the years. Mather showed a screenshot of the home page from 2011 to prove that point. Over the years, staff used the now-defunct Microsoft Front Page, and early versions of Dreamweaver, and other software.

Currently, WordPress powers the current version of the City’s webpage. The website has information about every city department, as well as a search function.

Shea showed a graph of page views during that 75-week sample. It showed an extraordinary spike on Sept. 28, 2022. On that day, Hurricane Ian loomed in the Gulf, and the City website logged some 27,000 views.

Staff can see not only the number of page views; they can also see how much time someone spends on each page. The page where people read the city manager’s report, for example, has 8,703 page views. Readers spend an average of 3 minutes and 40 seconds on that page.

Official City Meetings

For official meetings, the City uses Granicus to archive videos, with links inserted so viewers can go directly to a specific agenda item. A review of the 75-week sample period showed more than 11,000 views of these meetings, with 79% of them watched on a desktop computer.

The website also includes an automated system for boaters. Cruisers can fill out an online form to reserve a slip. Three days before they arrive, they get a reminder email. When they arrive, the system sends more information.

Gulfport Communication During Emergencies

Mather and Shea concluded the presentation by reviewing how Gulfport gets information out during emergencies. The City takes part in a system that can send info to 10 surrounding counties. Staff also mentioned the City uses local newspapers to communicate.

Council Comments

Mayor Sam Henderson expressed no small amount of thanks for the breadth of the presentation.

“A number of times over the past five or six years, we heard people talk about transparency and how difficult it is to use the website, how the city communicates with people,” said Henderson. “This was about 45 minutes of integrated, effective, easy-to-use ways to do it. We have to provide the information and the window to look through to get it. But sometimes people don’t take advantage and look through that window before they’re quick to criticize.”