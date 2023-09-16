Gulfport City Council Approves Financial Assistance Grants

As Gulfport continues to grow, so does the need for renovations and assessments. In order to get this done, Gulfport City Council approved two resolutions allowing the city manager to receive financial assistance grants.

Both of these grants are from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP) to better the infrastructure of Gulfport.

Sewer Repairs

Resolution 2023-71 focused on repairing sewers — with help from a $1 million grant.

Overall, the City will repair about 24,030 linear feet of sanitary sewer main lines with this money. Repairs involve the use of trenchless technology that allows the City to maintain sewers without having to dig deep into the ground and disrupt the lives of residents.

The City hopes to finish this project by April 30, 2025.

Environmental Risks in Gulfport

Resolution 2023-72 involves an $80,000 grant from Advanced Engineering.

This grant covers the Gulfport Comprehensive Vulnerability Assessment. This looks at environmental risks to Gulfport, and how to address them to make the city safer.

Following the approval of both resolutions, a single “Yay!” could be heard from Councilmember April Thanos.

