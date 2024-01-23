Gulfport City Council Discuss the Safe Streets for All Project

New Year, same council. At the January 16 Gulfport City Council meeting, Council and the Gulfport community came together to discuss a variety of issues. Here is what they talked about:

Safe Streets for All Project

Gulfport’s Public Works director and 2023 Gulfportian of the Year, Tom Nicholls, delivered the final presentation of the January 16 Gulfport City Council meeting. He spoke about the corridor of 49th Street South from First Avenue North to 26th Avenue South. According to Nicholls, this part of the street sees roughly 16,000 vehicles a day. From 2018-2022, 421 crashes occurred in the area. The majority of these crashes were in the daytime and dry weather. Nicholls brought up multiple issues with the area.

“Sidewalks are a challenge,” said Nicholls. “There’s often no buffer, no curbing, and sometimes holes.”

Along with this, there are areas along the street where parking overlaps the sidewalks. Because of this, Nicholls and his staff are having a community walking audit, where the community can walk up and down the sidewalks and note the issues that the city can then fix. To learn more, visit safestreets49.com.

That’s not all that happened at the January 16 Gulfport City Council meeting. Read affordable housing, Gulfport gunfire, resolutions, and teen council.

The Gabber Newspaper? We Go There

In 1968, our founder, George Brann, started The Gabber Newspaper, then called the Gulfport Gabber, to hold Gulfport City Council accountable. Read more of our City Council coverage, and learn about our policies on reporting, fact-checking, and funding.