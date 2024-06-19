Whether it be residents or visitors, people in Gulfport can unify around one problem: Parking. Throughout the city, parking continues to be an issue. At the June 18 Gulfport City Council meeting, the City heard from residents about their concerns. Council members talked about what the city can do to help the issue.

What To Do About Parking in Gulfport?

Resolution 2024-32

The meeting opened with a discussion regarding Resolution 2024-32. This resolution looks to restrict on-street parking from the east-side of 53rd Street South, from 29th Avenue South to 31st Avenue South. Many of the issues with the parking in Gulfport stem from overcrowded streets during festivals and celebrations.

Despite this, members of the council brought up questions. Council members April Thanos (Ward I) and Ian O’Hara (Ward IV) mentioned how the proposed restricted area is significantly larger than a few streets. Along with this, Thanos asked about looking at 54th Street South and studying the whole city’s parking.

Additionally, Council member Christine Brown (Ward II) spoke about how safety is one of the main reasons for this resolution. During festivals, it can be difficult for fire trucks and other emergency vehicles to get to where they need to be.

Parking in Gulfport is not all that happened at the June 18 Gulfport City Council meeting. Read about ADUs.

Ideas from the Residents

Although many residents agreed on the issues with parking, they also spoke about the drawbacks of the plan. A resident who didn’t give their name explained they believe this plan will be “ruinous.” They stated it is a “solution for a problem that doesn’t exist, and is just a dumb solution.”

Priscilla Kidder echoed these ideas by saying, “300 days out of the year, we have no issues because just residents park there.”

Read what we overheard at the June 18 Gulfport City Council meeting.

Caron Schwartz brought up how the City already has a solution they can apply to the problem. The city has nine remote parking lots, with a shuttle that allows residents to stay off of the streets, and still attend festivals.

Levi Kidder, the son of the resident who originally presented the problem, suggested another possible solution: metered parking. He said St. Petersburg collected millions of dollars in revenue, and that Gulfport could capitalize on that.

After hearing from residents, the City decided to table the issue and will speak with City staff on what would work best.

The Gabber Newspaper ? We Go There

In 1968, our founder, George Brann, started The Gabber Newspaper, then called the Gulfport Gabber, to hold Gulfport City Council accountable. Read more of our city council coverage, and learn about our policies on reporting, fact-checking, and funding.

We’re the calm during the storm. No hype, only help!

Bookmark The Gabber Newspaper’s storm coverage page for quick access to relevant tropical storm updates. No hype, no guessing, just updates on shelters, sandbags, and closures. And sign up for text alerts to get real-time guidance and prep advice when there’s a named storm heading our way. Also, check out our downtown Gulfport and beach web cams.