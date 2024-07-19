Gulfport City Council Discusses Different Health Insurances

Working for a City comes with benefits. One of the major ones is a commitment to making sure City employees are covered in times of medical emergencies. At the July 16 Gulfport City Council meeting, the council discussed three different forms of health insurance for City employees.

Health insurance from the City comes from Public Risk Management of Florida Health Trust.

Basic Health Insurance

City employees have three different PPO options to choose from. The City fully covers the basic plan of $684.41 per month. This is up $12.76 from the previous fiscal year, representing a 1.9% rate increase. Any additional chosen costs by the employee are covered by the employee. The basic plan covers employee health needs, and up to $2,400 annually for dependents. The Blue Choice 03769 plan provides more benefits, with lower deductibles and copay amounts, but the employee is responsible for the extra premiums. The Blue Options 05901 plan is a low-cost option, providing less benefits with more affordable deductibles and copays.

The total cost to the City for basic health insurance premiums is estimated at $1,361,050. The council unanimously approved Resolution 2024-37, authorizing health coverage at the estimated cost.

Life, Death, and Accidental Dismemberment

Along with health insurance, the City provides life, death, and accidental dismemberment insurance (AD&D) through Standard Insurance Company (SIC). SIC provides this at a rate of .370 per $1,000 of covered benefit. This means that a covered employee who receives benefits will receive $370 for every $1,000 of the employee’s salary. SIC guarantees this rate for a year, starting Oct. 1.

The City estimates the annual premium for the City at $52,120. The City unanimously approved this plan through resolution 2024-38.

Long Term Disability Insurance

The last insurance resolution the City discussed is Resolution 2024-39. This looks at long-term disability (LTD) coverage for City employees through Standard Insurance company. LTD insurance covers employees who suffer from a disability that prevents them from working for an extended period of time. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, “Benefits are usually payable until retirement, a specific age, or recovery from disability.”

SIC provides coverage at a rate of .61 per $100 of salary, meaning a covered employee receiving benefits earns $61 for every $100 of their salary. SIC guarantees this rate for a year starting Oct. 1. The City estimates the annual cost to be $69,618. The council unanimously approved resolution 2024-39.

