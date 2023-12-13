Gulfport City Council IT Contract Renewed at Dec. 5 Meeting

Whether it be the microphones that Gulfport City Council uses to speak, or the computers in the library, Gulfport heavily relies on technology. This brings the need for good IT service.

At the Dec. 5 Gulfport City Council meeting, Council renewed their contract with SHI International for 2024 through Resolution 2023-109. SHI is the state contracted IT provider, which allows the City to get discounted prices on IT supplies. These range from iPads to sound systems, and much in between.

Gulfport City Council IT Contract

Through the state contract, Gulfport is able to buy goods and services for at least 30% off, but often times more than 30%.

The City is also able to get these services for a longer period of time. City Council had to vote on this renewal, as the total cost will exceed the expected $20,000 budget. The resolution states that the total cost to the City will not exceed $100,000. Council member April Thanos (Ward I) expressed excitement for this.

“I’m hoping we can get a big screen right here,” said Thanos, gesturing to the wall behind the councilmembers.

