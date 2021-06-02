Here’s what happened at Gulfport City Council

The June 1 City Council meeting, the first since the cancellation of Zoom participation, finished in an hour and 45 minutes Tuesday night. The meeting began with a moment of silence for local musician Leta Woloshuk, who passed away May 21 from breast cancer. From here, council heard from residents and discussed the ongoing noise complaints related to the North End Tap House, new summer events, and federal relief money received due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They also voted on whether or not the Gulfport Municipal Marina will go solar. Click the links to read more about any of these things.

Overheard at City Council

“We lost a valuable member of our community this week; all members of our community are valuable but this one I think touched a lot of folks. Leta Woloshuk, singer and musician with the Urban Gypsies of Florida… she was very health-oriented, very talented, a very nice person, so our thoughts are with her family, and of course Barney, her life partner.” -Mayor Sam Henderson, before leading a moment of silence at the start of the meeting

“I’m a little upset about the fact that there’s nothing going on here for Memorial Day, there were, how many of us, ten? Seven? Eight? When we went to pay our respects at 3 o’clock, my husband played Taps on his telephone,” – Regina Buscemi, requesting more city support for Memorial Day events that focus on veterans

“Tomorrow morning at the Trop is graduation, putting another 350 graduates out on the street that I don’t have a clue what they look like, because they’ve been behind masks all year, so I’m never going to recognize them after graduation and it’s pretty sad, but it’s a good day for them, they made it through the pandemic, and they’ll always be the class of masks.” – Councilmember Christine Brown, who is also a high school teacher, in her closing comments