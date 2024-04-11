Gulfport City Council Meeting Controversy: Publisher’s Note

Gulfport City Council Meeting Controversy

As many of you have heard, the April 2 Gulfport City Council meeting turned spicy toward the end.

This week, you’ll find we’re running Gulfport Mayor Sam Henderson’s closing comments from that meeting, and we’re also running Council member April Thanos’ (Ward I) response.

After Sam read his statement, he adjourned the meeting. The next day, I called and offered April the space to respond. Sam sent us his comments to run as a mayor’s corner. These were apparently two uncoordinated events; Sam sent us his prepared comments, and I get the sense he did so because he felt people didn’t hear his whole oratory.

What he perhaps didn’t realize was that we planned to ask for his speech in its entirety. We’d hoped to run his comments — and her reactions — side by side. Clearly, Sam has some feelings about April, and he wanted to make sure not only those watching or attending the meeting heard him, but that our readers did, too.

As for April’s response: Sam adjourned the meeting immediately following his comments, so we gave April a chance to respond. She has done so in the pages of this newspaper (we published both Sam’s speech and April’s response online.)

Gulfport City Council? We Go There

In 1968, our founder, George Brann, started The Gabber Newspaper, then called the Gulfport Gabber, to hold Gulfport City Council accountable. Read more of our city council coverage, and learn about our policies on reporting, fact-checking, and funding.

Running April’s response without letting readers know to what she was responding to would have told only half the story. Running Sam’s speech without April’s response felt unfair.

It is not the job of this newspaper — or any newspaper — to decide who the injured party is here. It’s our job — any newspaper’s job — to let people know what happened, and let them decide how they feel.

That said, I will say this — not as the woman who own’s the paper, but as a voter, taxpayer, and someone who has a dog in the proverbial fight for the future of Gulfport: Please, Gulfport Council, find a way to work together. Both sides clearly feel wronged, but I’m not as concerned with who did what to whom as I am with having my elected representatives hear our voices and respond to our needs.

—Cathy

Read the updates from the April 2 Gulfport City Council meeting.