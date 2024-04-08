Gulfport City Council Tensions Rise at April 2 Meeting

With a nasty election coming to an end, the first Gulfport City Council meeting following the election fit the trend. The meeting began without issue, with the city clerk swearing in April Thanos (Ward I) and Paul Ray (Ward III). The packed City Hall cheered and rose from their seats, congratulating the council members. Although Ray ran unopposed, Thanos won her race for reelection against Tom Bixler on March 19.

Attempted Robbery?

Throughout the meeting, public comments and discussions between the candidates spoke about issues in the City, and in the council. During the public comments section, Chris Kieff spoke passionately about an issue he sees with the City. According to Kieff, The Gabber Newspaper’s coverage of an issue regarding Tom Bixler’s campaign manager highlights a national issue making its way to Gulfport.

“How come they’re not in jail?” asked Kieff. “Why aren’t you having this on the agenda? If someone tried to steal something I worked hard for, I would be very angry. What are you doing to keep our election from being stolen again?”

Kieff went on to ask that the council do something to defend elections. As he walked away, Mayor Sam Henderson spoke up.

“We just had a fair election. There she sits. Congratulations,” said Henderson. The crowd cheered. Despite this, Kieff had more to say.

“You’re absolutely right. And it was no thanks to the police, it was no thanks to anybody in Gulfport. It was thanks to The Gabber Newspaper who had the guts to write an article about it.”

Mayor’s Statement

As the meeting came to a close, the Mayor was the last person to speak, as he always is. He began a prepared statement, talking about the most recent election, and issues he saw from both sides.

“First of all, congratulations to those who voted for April as your Ward I council member. It was a fair election, no one is contesting the outcome, your candidate won, so I would’ve thought there’d have been a lot more happy people here tonight,” said Henderson. “In terms of campaigns themselves, I hope we never see another like it in this city. It was ugly, it was beneath us, and it wasn’t the first.”

Mayor Henderson continued on talking about issues from both campaigns. He spoke about personal attacks, misinformation spreading, and rule breaking.

“There is no place for this in Gulfport where we pride ourselves on being a ‘hate has no home here’ community,” said Henderson.

He addressed the displeasure with council for supporting Bixler over Thanos during the election. Henderson said many people have brought up the words disrespectful and bullying. According to Henderson, all the council members deserve respect from each other.

“Over the course of relationships however, additional respect is either earned, or that respect is eroded depending on the behavior. The latter is the case here,” said Henderson. “In my experiential view, we’ve had a council member who has undermined and vilified not only her fellow council members, but members of our City staff likewise time and time again, and encouraged other people of the public to push that agenda and actually have them represent her instead of the other way around.”

Chaos Begins

As the Mayor continued, many people in the audience began to stand and leave, or yell at the mayor.

“Andy, this is exactly what you should be intervening for,” said Thanos, referencing a discussion earlier in the night about having a parliamentarian who can make sure the council is sticking to rules of decorum during meetings.

“We haven’t passed the resolution yet,” replied Mayor Henderson.

Council Responses

As the meeting ended, Thanos immediately replied to the Mayor.

“What do you think I did wrong, Sam?” asked Thanos before the microphones were shut off.

The rest of the council members stood up and left without commenting. The Gabber Newspaper reached out to Paul Ray, Christine Brown (Ward II), Ian O’Hara (Ward IV), and Mayor Henderson. Mayor Henderson and Brown did not answer. Both Ray and O’Hara said they were not aware of the statement before the Mayor began speaking.

“At first, when he was talking about how ugly the election was, I agreed,” said Ray. “As he continued I was flabbergasted. I was extremely uncomfortable. My first instinct was to get up and walk away. April and I may not be the best of friends but we often vote together on issues. That is something I would never say publicly and it does not align with my beliefs.”

O’Hara declined to comment on whether the Mayor’s statement represents his thoughts.

