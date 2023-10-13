Gulfport City Council’s Oct. 3 Approved Purchases

Gulfport City Council broke out the check book for the beginning of the 2024 fiscal year.

At its first meeting of the new fiscal year, Council approved a consent agenda so City Manager Jim O’Reilly could sign contracts (to buy and/or buy for) library materials, building services, sanitation vehicle repairs, shade sails for the Gulfport Beach playground, and other items (Resolution 2023-75 through Resolution 2023-84).

Gulfport won’t get electric work trucks for staff — at least for now.

The City will buy a 2024 Chevy Silverado work truck and a 2024 Ford F-150 work truck (Resolution 2023-90). During the discussion, Councilmember Thanos brought up the idea of buying an electric F-150. The price would go from about $39,000 to $82,000. Thanos proposed that the City use the $30,000 she put in the budget for website development towards buying a truck. The Council was apprehensive, as both trucks would be able to suit the needs of the City.

“I just can’t see us spending twice as much taxpayer money for the same needs,” said Vice Mayor Paul Ray (Ward III)

The resolution passed unanimously, with Mayor Henderson noting a positive future for the City being able to use more electric vehicles. The Silverado will get used by the Sewer Division, and the F-150 will get used by the Water Division. The City also approved the purchase of a new side-loading sanitation vehicle, but the price of an electric alternative that would suit the needs of the City would run roughly $900,000 (Resolution 2023-91).

