Gulfport City Council’s Ward I and III Swearing-In Ceremony

a lady with gray hair with one arm around a little girl.
On April 2, Gulfport City Council held a swearing-in ceremony for council members April Thanos (Ward I) and Paul Ray (Ward III).
Photo by Cathy Salustri

The first Gulfport Council meeting following the election always starts with the swearing in of the new candidates. The April 2 Gulfport City Council meeting began with a swearing-in ceremony for April Thanos (Ward I) and Paul Ray (Ward III).

Swearing-In Ceremony for Thanos and Ray

Although Ray ran unopposed, Thanos, the incumbent, beat Tom Bixler and held on to her Ward I seat. After they swore their oath to the City, the crowd cheered for more than a minute. After getting sworn in, the council brought up the Vice Mayor seat. Since they rotate who is the Vice Mayor, Ian O’Hara (Ward IV) will take the spot.

Man in a green hoodie and man in a blue shirt
Gulfport City Council member Paul Ray (Ward III) was sworn in at the April 2 Gulfport City Council Meeting. Council member Paul Ray (right), pictured here with his husband, Wes.
Photo by Abby Baker

