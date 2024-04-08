Gulfport City Council’s Ward I and III Swearing-In Ceremony

The first Gulfport Council meeting following the election always starts with the swearing in of the new candidates. The April 2 Gulfport City Council meeting began with a swearing-in ceremony for April Thanos (Ward I) and Paul Ray (Ward III).

Swearing-In Ceremony for Thanos and Ray

Although Ray ran unopposed, Thanos, the incumbent, beat Tom Bixler and held on to her Ward I seat. After they swore their oath to the City, the crowd cheered for more than a minute. After getting sworn in, the council brought up the Vice Mayor seat. Since they rotate who is the Vice Mayor, Ian O’Hara (Ward IV) will take the spot.

Read how the audience responded to Mayor Henderson’s post-election response.

The Gabber Newspaper? We Go There

In 1968, our founder, George Brann, started The Gabber Newspaper, then called the Gulfport Gabber, to hold Gulfport City Council accountable. Read more of our city council coverage, and learn about our policies on reporting, fact-checking, and funding.