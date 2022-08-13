Gulfport City Crew Spruces Up Corner of Shore

A sore spot along Shore Boulevard has a new look, thanks to alert residents and attentive City officials.

The Beachwalk Condo Association some beautification projects around its 10-unit complex at the corner of 56th Street and Shore Boulevard. Kim Glen represented the association at the July 7 Gulfport City Council meeting to ask for help with a specific request.

The ground on the northwest corner surrounding a lamp post was mostly dirt and tended to flood whenever it rained.

“I think originally it was mostly shell, and when it rained the shell kept washing away over the years until it became nothing,” she told The Gabber last week.

Since that patch of ground belongs to the City, she asked the council members if anything could be done to make it more presentable. Public Works Director Tom Nicholls came out to the site the following week to assess what work was needed, and by Aug. 9, a City crew installed a brick layer to cover the dirt and make the area much more aesthetically pleasing.

“It looks really nice. Everybody is very happy that it’s not just a dirt spot anymore,” said Glen, noting that the lamp post did not have to be moved and the crew simply worked around it. “It’s a nice, low-maintenance solution.”

Some customers at the nearby restaurants park their bicycles around the lamp post and can continue to do so, she said.

“We are very pleased,” she said of her neighbors’ interaction with the City on this project. “It was a good experience.”