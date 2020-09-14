Gulfport Cleanup Just Gets Bigger

A woman with an orange bucket and trash picker stands with a younger woman in front of a sign that reads "Gulfport Beach"
Jennifer Kurzawa and her daughter joined the cleanup. Photo by Wolfgang Deininger.
According to Gulfport Grassroots founder Wolfgang Deininger, 32 volunteers stepped up to help clean Gulfport Saturday, September 12. Deininger said it was the best turnout for any “Beyond the Beach Clean-up” this year and they collected some 70 pounds of trash along the beach and the adjacent streets and parks.
“Local realtor John Ritz and his wife Jan, regular volunteers, alone collected more than 20 pounds of trash along Gulfport Boulevard,” said Deininger.
Gulfport Grassroots hosts “Beyond the Beach Clean-ups” every second Saturday of the month at Shelter #4 on the Gulfport Beach.
A mand and woman standing in a greenspace pavilion with bicycles and helmets/hats.
Russ and Holly Herold. Photo by Wolfgang Deininger.
A man in a ball cap, facemask, white t-shirt and black shorts carries a green garbage bag and orange bucket.
John Ritz joins the cleanup. Photo by Wolfgang Deininger.

