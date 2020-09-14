Gulfport Cleanup Just Gets Bigger

According to Gulfport Grassroots founder Wolfgang Deininger, 32 volunteers stepped up to help clean Gulfport Saturday, September 12. Deininger said it was the best turnout for any “Beyond the Beach Clean-up” this year and they collected some 70 pounds of trash along the beach and the adjacent streets and parks.

“Local realtor John Ritz and his wife Jan, regular volunteers, alone collected more than 20 pounds of trash along Gulfport Boulevard,” said Deininger.

Gulfport Grassroots hosts “Beyond the Beach Clean-ups” every second Saturday of the month at Shelter #4 on the Gulfport Beach.