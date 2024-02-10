The Gabber Newspaper Logo
barnacle newsletter web ad

Gulfport Clothing Swap Donates Check to CASA

by Cameron Healy

people looking through tables and racks at the Gulfport clothing swap.
The Gulfport clothing swap on the back patio of the Russian American Club of St. Petersburg (in Gulfport) raised $600 for CASA Pinellas throughout 2023.
Photo by Cameron Healy

Every Tuesday, Gulfport hosts the Tuesday Fresh Market. But, every first Tuesday of the month, a group of volunteers sets up a Gulfport clothing swap on the back patio of the Russian American Club of St. Petersburg.

Throughout 2023, the clothing swap group collectively raised $600 to donate to CASA. On Feb. 6, the clothing swap manager, Elizabeth Hendricks, presented the check to Tim Murphy, CASA Pinellas Development Director. 

When asked about the February turnout, Hendricks said there were close to 50 people at 10:30 a.m. for the swap, which is more than usual. 

a group of women holding clothes at the gulfport clothing swap.
The clothing swap is volunteer-based. Here are the volunteers from the February Tuesday morning swap.
Photo by Cameron Healy

Gulfport Clothing Swap

CASA is the official provider of domestic violence support in Pinellas County. Every month, the group encourages attendees to bring clothes, take any clothes they see on racks and tables, and donate cash to CASA. There is a designated table with CASA pamphlets and other organizations next to a donation cash box. 

“It’s just very local, it builds friendship in the community,” Hendricks said. “There’s guys and gals stuff… it’s just empowering.”

Visit the Gulfport clothing swap every first Tuesday of the month from 9 a.m. to noon. 

Russian American Club of St. Petersburg, 2920 Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport. 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Want More Business News?

For more business news, subscribe to The Weekly and The Beach Barnacle, our two weekly newsletters. Make thegabber.com your homepage to stay up-to-date on all the news happening in Gulfport, South Pinellas, and the Beaches.

by Cameron Healy

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!
barnacle newsletter web ad
The Gabber Newspaper