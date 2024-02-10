Gulfport Clothing Swap Donates Check to CASA

Every Tuesday, Gulfport hosts the Tuesday Fresh Market. But, every first Tuesday of the month, a group of volunteers sets up a Gulfport clothing swap on the back patio of the Russian American Club of St. Petersburg.

Throughout 2023, the clothing swap group collectively raised $600 to donate to CASA. On Feb. 6, the clothing swap manager, Elizabeth Hendricks, presented the check to Tim Murphy, CASA Pinellas Development Director.

When asked about the February turnout, Hendricks said there were close to 50 people at 10:30 a.m. for the swap, which is more than usual.

Gulfport Clothing Swap

CASA is the official provider of domestic violence support in Pinellas County. Every month, the group encourages attendees to bring clothes, take any clothes they see on racks and tables, and donate cash to CASA. There is a designated table with CASA pamphlets and other organizations next to a donation cash box.

“It’s just very local, it builds friendship in the community,” Hendricks said. “There’s guys and gals stuff… it’s just empowering.”

Visit the Gulfport clothing swap every first Tuesday of the month from 9 a.m. to noon.

Russian American Club of St. Petersburg, 2920 Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport. 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

