Gulfport Community Development Truck Goes Hybrid

Gulfport’s Community Development will soon get a new hybrid truck.

Gulfport City Council approved spending $37,702 to buy a new Ford F-150 hybrid truck. The truck will replace the 2013 Nissan Altima the department currently uses. Council approved the hybrid truck purchase at its Jan. 18 meeting.

City staff will use the truck for construction inspections and site visits. Department staff asked for a four-wheel drive vehicle for use during severe weather events, including those with flood conditions.

“The vehicle currently being used by Community Development is a 2013 Nissan Altima that was repurposed from the police department and has 80,000 miles on it,” said Tom Nicholls, city public works director. “The (Community Development) Department is requesting a four-wheel drive vehicle so it can be used after severe weather events which could require driving over rough terrain and high water conditions for damage assessments.”

Nicholls expected the city to use the truck for 7 to 10 years.

Council had the option of buying a 2022 Ford F-150 crew cab hybrid model for $37,702 or a 2022 Chevrolet Colorado crew cab for $28,917. Both models have four-wheel drive.

Council voted 4-1 to buy the F-150 hybrid with Councilwoman Christine Brown dissenting. She preferred the less expensive initial price tag of the non-hybrid Chevy and wondered how the hybrid truck might hold up with salty floodwaters.