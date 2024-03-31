Gulfport Community Players’ Production of ‘The Viewing Room’

What if we had the chance to reconcile any differences we’ve had with our family, not before we die, but after?

Chet Dumbrosky (Cornelius F. Coughlin Jr.) has that chance in the comical and sometimes touching The Viewing Room by Mark Smith. Olga Kruse directed the production presented by the Gulfport Community Players.

The Viewing Room

The story opens at Hollerback Funeral Home in Holyoke, Massachusetts, where Chet is laid out in a viewing room. His son Matthew (Rudy Gonzalez) arrives first. He is alone with his deceased father when suddenly his father sits up and begin to speak. Needless to say, Matthew is shocked and frightened at the sight. He gets his father to agree to return to the usual state of the dead so he doesn’t scare the daylights out of his mother Florence (Roseanne Olszewski), two sisters (Nona Edelson and Shaheen Mamawala) and brother Steven (Richard Walters) when they arrive. Tom Campbell plays the funeral director.

The family, which is not particularly broken up about the death, talk freely about Chet in often unflattering terms. We learn about his sternness and frugality, as well as his sense of duty and responsibility. But Chet, who has unfinished earthly business, cannot contain himself any longer and soon engages with the whole family.

During that time, Chet gives them all the opportunity to air their grievances. He allows them to explain his life’s choices to soften his family’s perception of him before making his final departure.

“I need the family to see who I am,” he says.

Arts All Around!

The Gabber Newspaper covers live theater and art across South Pinellas and, when we find something worth the drive, in the Tampa Bay and Sarasota areas.

Importance of Communication

There is plenty of food for thought in the final scenes about the importance of communication and making the most of the time we have together.

When Matthew and Steven start bickering, Chet reminds them, “Boys, let’s not waste these moments we have.” When Matthew finally tells his father all that’s been on his mind he bemoans, “Why did we wait a lifetime to speak?” And when Florence dances slowly with Chet, recalling their youthful infatuation, she remarks, “Why did we stop dancing?”

The Viewing Room Cast

Gonzalez plays the role of the smart-alecky Matthew with a lot of broad physicality and good comic timing. Edelson also handles humor nicely with her Debby character, who reads tarot cards and fancies herself a medium. Mike Fasso has a small but memorable role as Chet Jr., the long-lost black sheep of the family. Olszewski as Chet’s wife Florence engages wonderfully with the audience and delightfully dials through a whole range of comical malapropisms (those who live forever are “immoral”). I especially enjoyed the funny family interactions when Florence talks about her dream of going to Italy and “Tucany” and of seeing The Pyramids.

While a little uneven in the performances, the show has plenty of humor and poignant moments to keep the audience engaged.

The Viewing Room, Catherine Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. Through March 31. Sunday. $20. 727-893-1070, gulfportcommunityplayers.org.

Want More Business News?

For more business news, subscribe to The Weekly and The Beach Barnacle, our two weekly newsletters. Make thegabber.com your homepage to stay up-to-date on all the news happening in Gulfport, South Pinellas, and the Beaches.