Take Alfred Hitchcock’s The 39 Steps, throw in a rubber chicken and a vibrating fish, and you have the Gulfport Community Players’ hilarious production at the Catherine Hickman Theater in Gulfport, directed by Jeffrey Lukas. It is not your father’s The 39 Steps.

Using the black box format and about 30 pieces of furniture, Lukas transports us to locations across England and Scotland for a tale of espionage, murder, and vibrating fish. We meet Richard Hannay (Jeff Slagle), who is tired of his life and wants something new and exciting to keep the boredom away. Then he meets Annabella (Stefanie Gilbert), who convinces him that she is in great danger and that he must protect her by taking her home with him that night. Wearing one of the most beautiful gowns ever seen on stage, she seduces him. But it comes with a price: Two men (Morgan Powis and Barry Rinehart) are watching her from outside Hannay’s apartment.

The following morning, Annabella stumbles out of the bedroom with a knife in her back. She’s not dead yet, and with her last breaths, she convinces Hannay to take on her quest to stop secret information from leaving England for another European country on the eve of World War II. And so we’re off on one of the funniest espionage stories ever staged.

Hitchcock Nods at Every Turn

In homage to Hitchcock’s wonderful works, Patrick Barlow’s adaptation weaves many of his films, including Psycho, North by Northwest, and Vertigo, into moments of strange hijinks. With 35 scenes in two acts, the backstage tech crew has its hands full moving the audience from place to place with amazing set pieces that are truly works of art.

The cast is a wonderful conglomeration of more than 150 characters portrayed by four actors, according to the Gulfport Community Players. Slagle plays the lead, Hannay, while Gilbert plays three (or more) characters. Powis and Rinehart take on the rest with quick costume changes and gender-bending wigs. The performance of these two actors is something to behold.

As Hannay and the women Gilbert plays try to stop the espionage and avoid arrest by the police in two countries, we meet Scottish farmers and a suspicious “Count.” That leads to plenty of unbelievable escape attempts through windows and doors that the crew has turned into fantastical pieces of technical work.

But it’s not just a simple story of espionage and murder. Twists, betrayals, and deceptions run throughout the entire show, and they will make you laugh and challenge your belief in the reality of the theater.

Choreography in the Dark

The backstage crew also deserves special mention for the precision with which it moves the set pieces between scenes. Because the crew works in low light, the audience gets to watch a choreography of people and things that is just as entertaining as the play itself. Meanwhile, the sound and lighting crews provide bizarre sounds and lighting effects that mimic Hitchcock’s work.

The ending comes with its own set of twists and comedic moments, so I won’t give it away. You’ll just have to go to the Hickman Theater to see it for yourself.

See The 39 Steps in Gulfport

Catherine Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. Through Nov. 22. Thurs.-Sat., 8 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 2 p.m. $20-25. gulfportcommunityplayers.org, 727-322-0316.

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