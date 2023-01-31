Gulfport Container House Now Sits Idle, Unfinished

A year ago construction began on what promised to be a unique residential offering in Gulfport. Now that project appears to have stalled somewhere in the middle and there are no signs of it resuming anytime soon.

A story in a December 2021 edition of The Gabber highlighted plans for a three-story hybrid house built partly with shipping containers. In that story, Connie Wilhelm-Miller spoke glowingly of her plans for her property, as did engineer Buba Barrow regarding the future house’s design and features.

But the past few months have seen little if any building activity at the site, amid reports that the property owner and the builder may have had a falling out. The Gabber attempted to reach both Wilhelm-Miller and Barrow through the contact information they provided the city, but were unsuccessful.

Officials with the Gulfport Community Development Department reported that the last inspection of the property was in June and that permit expired Dec. 6. There have been no efforts by the developers to reach out to the city and get approval to continue the project.

Gulfport Vice Mayor Christine Brown, in whose ward the property is located, said she has not received any complaints about the property from adjacent residents.

“In talking to city staff, I learned that there is a dispute between the contractor and the property owners,” she told The Gabber. “The contractor is trying to exit the property. It is the responsibility of the property owners to keep the property secure and safe.”

But while neither of these parties have made themselves available to update the city or the neighbors on any progress – or lack of such – people who live nearby or drive down the alleys next to 49th Street and 29th Avenue South can see a monstrosity of a structure that is unfinished.

It sits on one of the many lots on that block that are zoned for duplexes, so a separate house in front – a wood structure with the same address – was to be connected to the new structure by a covered walkway, according to reports.

As residents in many Gulfport neighborhoods often do, the neighbors around the site have kept an eye on what is happening and shared their thoughts with each other while also talking with members of the construction crew when possible. The project itself is a source of irritation for at least a few neighbors, and the sudden inactivity has increased that irritation.

“It is an incredible eyesore. I can’t believe Gulfport allowed this nonsense,” said one area resident. “All of the neighbors hate it. They all hate it.”

No civil action between Barrow and Wilhelm-Miller is listed on the Pinellas County Clerk of Court’s website. A search of both names found nothing for Wilhelm-Miller, although Barrow is listed as a defendant in no less than ten civil actions in the past decade.

Officials with the city told The Gabber that as of Jan. 23 there had been no new permitting activity on the property, and the owner would have to come back to complete that process before any construction could resume.

A code enforcement official said the property was abated Jan. 11 by the city for high grass, weeds, and trash or debris on the construction site. A city contractor cleaned up the site, and the property owner will have to make good on that expense before any further progress can be made on permitting and construction.