Gulfport Cop Walks Into Bay To Save Woman

by

Gulfport Sergeant Rob Burkhart in dress blues, sitting by flag. Image via Gulfport Police Department.
Sergeant Rob Burkhart 
Gulfport Police Department

Gulfport’s police officers may not walk on water, but at least one of them will walk through water to save someone. Gulfport Police Sergeant Rob Burkhart – whose stripes were restored a few weeks ago, after a protracted arbitration case lasting two years – saved a woman in distress in Boca Ciega Bay last month.

Burkhart responded to the Gulfport Beach area on Sept. 8 and rescued a 47-year-old woman in trouble approximately 50 yards offshore, according to a statement from police.

“Burkhart walked out to her and was able to pull her ashore. The person was experiencing a mental health crisis and was transported to St. Anthony’s Hospital,” GPD said in a release earlier this month.

Police did not disclose the woman’s name.

Burkhart has worked with the Gulfport Police for more than 20 years.

by Mike Sunnucks

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!
The Gabber Newspaper
X