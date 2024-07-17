Gulfport Corner Café Menu Winners

Gulfport Corner Café, previously Gulfport Family Diner, opened this past spring on 49th Street South. They serve breakfast and lunch all week long and the menu has something for everyone. The best part is that you’re guaranteed a massive, filling portion. I don’t usually go out for brunch because my wife owns Stella’s but I wanted to patronize our new(ish) neighbors and see what all of the fuss was over the café’s food running robots.

Inside the Gulfport Corner Café Menu

Inside feels like a small-town diner where you belly up to the counter or grab a seat in the dining room. The vegan leather booths, new and improved from the previous owner, add to the old-school charm. The menu features everything from omelettes and benedicts to crepes, salads, pancakes, and handhelds.

I ordered the Mexican Philly with chorizo, onions, and peppers. It came smothered in cheese on a buttered hoagie bun. The sandwich was so big, I couldn’t even pick it up. I had to eat it with a fork. The chorizo had great flavor (not too spicy) and the string-like onions were caramelized to perfection. My grits were standard. They were bland, but came with a heaping portion of butter, which I appreciated.

Unfortunately, I was completely underwhelmed by the corned beef hash. I had high hopes for Corner Café. Alas, the hash tasted as though it came from a can. Even though it was cooked crispy on the flat top, it still had that canned ‘dog food’ look and taste. Don’t get me wrong, I grew up on canned corned beef hash. But when you taste homemade, you can’t ignore the difference in both presentation and flavor.

Robots at Gulfport Corner Café

Finally, I was able to see these robot food runners in person! A robot named Annie delivered my food to my table. It was followed by a server who then laid the dishes in front of me but I can’t help wonder why these robots are needed.

I’m legitimately confused. Are robot food runners really faster than real people? I can’t help but feel like the robots are misplaced at a restaurant such as Corner Café. Sure, it’s thrilling to see your food waltz across the floor on a moving object but are they really necessary?

Next Time

When I go back to Gulfport Corner Café, I’m ordering one of their sweet options, like French toast, pancakes, or waffles. They make their own flavored syrups in house, and judging by what I saw go out, Corner Café turns breakfast into dessert. So whether you’re looking for your next morning fix or want to grab a good bite, head to Gulfport’s Corner Café.

Gulfport Corner Café, 2025 49th St. S., Gulfport. Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Sat.-Sun., 7 a.m.-3 p.m., 727-321-2628; cornercafegulfport.com.

