Gulfport Could Get Ray Domingo Gecko Sculpture

For months, Gulfport artist Ray Domingo has planned his creation: a giant green gecko sculpture he hopes to place near the Gulfport Casino Ballroom.

This March, City Council unanimously approved Domingo’s plans and committed $16,000 toward the sculpture’s construction and the installation of a cement pedestal. The statue will stand to the right of the Casino entrance, facing Gulfport Beach.

A Skateboarding Lizard

Domingo is known in Gulfport for his hyper-realistic wildlife and marine paintings. Despite never having worked on a sculpture of this size before, he’s optimistic.

“It’s my first sculpture on this scale and not the last,” Domingo said. “I’m hoping for people to love it so much they can’t wait to lay their eyes on another Domingo sculpture.”

He decided to create his gecko to add a photo opportunity to his city’s downtown.

“It occurred to me: Gulfport does not have a good photo op spot,” Domingo said.

Domingo’s idea of a photo op is a 14-foot green lizard on an 8-foot-long skateboard, gliding past a lamppost while listening to music through chunky headphones.

The lamppost? Glow in the dark. The headphones? A speaker playing music from Gulfport and Gulfport-adjacent musicians. The sculpture’s pedestal will read “Welcome to Gulfport.”

He already has a lineup of artists to blare their music from the gecko’s headphones, which will conceal speakers. Plans include music from TC Carr, John Prine, and Gulfport Mayor Sam Henderson, who is open about his second role as a musician.

“Sam was the first to give me a CD of his music,” Domingo laughed.

While he’s dipping his toe in a new art form, Domingo receives counsel from a Tampa Bay-based 3D-sculpting company, Grand Theming Studios.

“They’ve done a lot of work for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers,” Domingo said.

Build the Gecko

Though the City committed $16,000 and the installation of the pedestal, the giant lizard sculpture business isn’t a cheap one. According to Domingo, the project requires another $20,000.

Domingo calls the fundraising effort “Build the Gecko,” and is accepting donations at The Beach Bazaar, Gulfport Realty, and The Domingo Studio.

If all goes well, Domingo and the City will unveil the green giant at – where else? – GeckoFest, which traditionally takes place the Saturday before Labor Day.

“The goal is to unveil the statue at GeckoFest this summer,” Justin Shea, City of Gulfport Cultural Facilities Events Supervisor, said.

“Once it’s there,” Domingo said, “show up with your smiles folks.”

The gecko does not yet have a name, but the artist is currently musing on the future identity of his scaly creation.