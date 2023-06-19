Gulfport Council Approvals: Library, Personnel Expenditures

Gulfport City Council approved up to $35,000 for the purchase of library materials. The vote came at the June 6 meeting.

The City will use a state contract and retain Baker & Taylor as the vendor. This arrangement means a discount anywhere from 7.5% to 41% on some titles, according to City officials.

After the vote, Vice Mayor Paul Ray (Ward III) said, “Remember to be careful what books you order.” It was a light-hearted reference to controversies surrounding what books some people think should not be available in libraries.

“I hope we get some of the banned books back,” said Councilmember April Thanos (Ward I).

Staffing Challenges for City Departments

In other business, the council voted to retain Robert Half International, Inc. for professional staffing services. The action helps the City meet a critical need – qualified personnel in key positions – City Manager Jim O’Reilly said.

“This is to help us continue to operate,” said O’Reilly. “We’ve seen changes in our ability to recruit individuals.”

He noted that other cities also have difficulties in this area.

“The City of Clearwater has, I believe, 200 vacancies,” he said.

According to officials, Gulfport is experiencing staffing shortages and retention challenges. That includes the retirement of many long-term employees at an accelerated rate. This is a national issue, as illustrated by U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data showing more than 47 million Americans voluntarily quit their jobs in 2021. That social phenomenon is referred to as the “Great Resignation.”

Some departments have more pressing needs because of new policies established in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as open records requests in the city being as numerous as ever if not more so.

Retirements, Promotions Create Openings

O’Reilly told the council that the police department is having more success of late, now down to just two vacancies. Citywide, however, it remains a critical issue.

“We just recently had a situation where a long-term employee retired and promoted another individual to code enforcement. We are seeing changeovers in staffing,” he said. “To keep the operation running, it is necessary for us to have certain individuals. We have clearly outlined what we need to do to continue operating on a daily basis. This is to offset until we can fully staff and train the individuals necessary. It is a common practice.”

The City already offsets staffing challenges by using contracted workers or agencies when needed. This has happened in areas ranging from sanitation to community development. It helps “maintain the high level of personal services grown accustomed to by the city’s residents from the respective departments,” officials said.

The council approved up to $60,000 on this contract. Funding will come from cost savings due to vacant positions.

“This is not because people have quit,” Ray emphasized. “This is mostly that we have elevated other people and some people have retired. We are just trying to fill those positions.”

The vote was 4-1, with April Thanos voting no. She said she preferred to start with a smaller dollar figure and increase it later if necessary.

To view the meeting, click here.