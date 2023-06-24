Gulfport City Council approved several contracts for various departments and general housekeeping-type actions at its June 20 meeting.

Council unanimously approved an agreement with BS&A for a community development software solution. This will replace the system the City uses. Officials said the new option will be much more cost-effective. City staff previously attempted to continue using Energov, the system in place for some time, but that will no longer be affordable.

“We have been working with Energov for a while. It will soon be cost-prohibitive to use Energov,” said Gulfport’s IT director, David Mather. “What we have right now is housed internally on our network, and if we moved to the cloud with Energov it would be very expensive.”

New System Better for Community Department

Mather and Community Development Director Fred Metcalf both said the newer system will be easier for community staff to use. A turnaround time of nine months or so is expected to get the new system online for the city.

According to City staff documents, the cost for BS&A implementation as well as the first year of operation is $60,410. The City will pay $9,830 the second year, with a 3% increase for the third year. These costs are from piggybacking on an existing contract with another city in Florida.

The new system “is a web-based, feature-rich solution that ‘future proofs’ Community Development against legislation mandating online transactional requirements,” according to City officials. “Among other features, it is capable of building plan acceptance, online permitting requests, and a fully functioning online citizen portal.”

A web-based solution takes the maintenance off City IT staff and also ensures future updates and enhancements are automatic, officials said.

“I think it’s great that we’re moving into the modern era,” said Vice Mayor Paul Ray (Ward III) just before the vote.

“Anything that will make it faster for permits and such is good,” added Councilmember April Thanos (Ward I).

Human Resources System Improved

Another major system improvement will benefit the City’s human resources staff and, essentially, all City employees by improving time and attendance management. Council unanimously approved the use of Andrew’s Technology UKG web-based time and attendance system through SHI International.

Officials said hardware and implementation will cost $60,895. Starting in the second year, ongoing costs will run $22,295.

“It’s a game-changer,” said Mather about this new system, noting that in the past the City still used punch cards and other antiquated processes.

Council approved second readings of a pair of ordinances related to pension fund activities and contributions: one for the Police Officers’ Trust Fund, and another for the Firefighters’ Retirement Pension Fund.

View the entire council meeting here.