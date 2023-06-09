The Boca Ciega Yacht Club’s new lease with the City of Gulfport was a done deal.

Then it wasn’t.

Then it was.

The City Council voted to approve the second reading of the new ordinance that was initially approved in mid-May. The 3-2 vote at the June 6 meeting was the second of the night on the matter. It followed a 2-3 vote that surprised nearly everyone in the meeting room.

As was the case three weeks earlier, the sole sticking point between the two parties was the disposition of a 150-by-22-foot strip of land extending from the seawall to the back of the club. The first reading in May approved a lease that leaves that land accessible to the public. Club officials wanted otherwise, claiming that it posed a safety and security issue for them.

“We are asking that the City Council not make the entire area public access, but to establish a reasonable buffer that would allow the BCYC to put security in place – perhaps a barrier such as a fence,” said BCYC commodore Jenn Buckley. “We request this as a matter of security for the club and its assets, in fairness to the other leases the city offers to nonprofit organizations.”

Buckley said limiting access to its facilities to members only is a requirement of its liability insurance as well as its nonprofit status.

“Establishing an appropriate physical barrier to delineate the public access areas from the privately leased areas requires sufficient space for installation,” she said. “Moreover, if the area is not to be partly fenced by the city, it would then become a significant expense for the club to undertake if the city’s intention is not to renew the lease after three years.”

Club Members Turn Out in Support

About 25 people at the meeting identified themselves as BCYC members or those in favor of the club’s proposal.

A few people spoke during the public hearing. Some echoed Buckley’s comments about safety issues, while others opposed giving the private club exclusive use of public land in this manner.

City officials referred to the proposal keeping the property accessible to the public as Plan A. Council approved the first reading of that plan at the May meeting.

Vice Mayor Paul Ray moved to approve the second reading of that same plan, and Councilmember Christine Brown seconded.

Councilmembers Ian O’Hara and April Thanos voted against that option last time. This time they reiterated their preference for the club’s proposal.

“It doesn’t make sense,” said Thanos. “They had that property before and now we are taking something away from them. Also, some of us recently voted to vacate land because it was behind some people’s houses and they didn’t feel safe if that was going to be public access. This is the same situation.”

Ray expressed his frustration at how the simple matter of deciding on a lease was “getting ugly. I find that really unsettling.”

He said some type of wall should be put in place for safety, no matter which way the issue goes. But he still supported Plan A.

“I made a promise that I would try to make sure the BCYC lease goes through. That thing was about ready to die. We were able to renegotiate it when some terms were non-negotiable,” he said. “I also made a promise to people in this city that we would give some of that property back to public access – to the taxpayers, the people who pay the bills for all of this property. In my mind, I kept both of my promises.”

Mayor Clearly Unhappy

Mayor Sam Henderson, who has been less than pleased with the club’s conduct during the entire negotiation period, unloaded on its members during his comments. He started with the idea that someone was improperly taking away what the club rightfully had.

“That land belongs to the people of the City of Gulfport,” he said. “No one is taking anything.”

He expressed his disgust with the continued direction of the negotiations with this statement: “There is another option besides A and B, and that is no lease. That option is still on the table as well.”

Henderson mentioned more than once his view of the club’s “sense of entitlement” and its members’ insistence that this small strip of land was somehow more dangerous than other areas in the city.

“That attitude, and the snide comments that were left last time, and this pretense that somehow that strip of land being a Pandora’s box where people are in greater danger down there by walking by a seawall, is absolutely ludicrous,” the mayor said. “I do not disagree with you on any count that the yacht club has done great things, but I think maybe the yacht club’s been there so long that they forget that they are a guest.”

Henderson posed a question: “How many people in here were part of digging out the basin back in the old days?” Not a single club member raised his or her hand.

He repeated his comments from previous meetings that the club’s monthly rent under the proposed lease is less than many city residents’ mortgage payments on their homes. As he spoke, more of his patience seemed to slip away with each sentence.

“The entire way this has been handled is infuriating to me, and the sense of entitlement that we somehow owe something here when we’ve negotiated something extremely fair which the Gulfport Yacht Club has taken advantage of with very little hassle,” he said. “I’m ready to call the vote.”

First Vote Result Unexpected

The vote on Plan A was the same as the first reading, with one noticeable exception. O’Hara and Thanos voted no, while Brown and Ray voted in favor. When City Clerk Theresa Carrico called Henderson’s name, the audience heard a resounding “no.”

That meant the motion failed and there was no new contract.

Henderson immediately called for a 10-minute recess. Many in the audience were left wondering what had just happened.

One More Try

When the meeting reconvened, Henderson began to introduce the next ordinance on the agenda. Thanos interrupted and asked for a point of order.

“Can we make a motion to reconsider?” she asked.

City Attorney Andrew Salzman advised that such an action was possible if a majority of the council were in favor. If that motion passed, the council would reconsider the issue immediately.

Thanos made the motion and Ray seconded. Ray emphasized his desire to see the matter through.

“It’s just absurd that we’re negotiating over 150 by 22, which could mean we have no lease at all,” he said.

The motion to reconsider passed 3-2, with Henderson and O’Hara voting no. Thanos then took the next step.

“I make a motion that we reconsider 2023-03, plan A, with the exception that they have enough room to put in a fence if they want to put a fence,” she said.

“[Plan] A as written,” said Henderson.

“OK,” said Thanos. “As written.”

Ray again seconded. The vote was the same as the vote to reconsider, with Henderson and O’Hara opposed. Council approved the same lease that was proposed last month.

“Option A is what you got,” Henderson said to the club members. “It could have been done a heck of a lot less painlessly than that.”

“I totally agree with that,” said Ray.

In conversation with staff at The Gabber Newspaper, Henderson had one more comment about the negotiations and behavior of certain members o the BCYC.

“Certain portions of their membership put their greater cause in jeopardy by acting like entitled bullies who clearly think very little of the Gulfport public,” he told The Gabber Newspaper. “You can quote me on that.”

Watch the meeting here.