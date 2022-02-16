Gulfport Council Approves More Money for Sewers

It’s not as much fun as talking about festivals, but Gulfport needs sewer improvements, and at its Feb. 15 meeting, City Council approved additional money for a sewer infrastructure improvement project. The project’s hit some supply chain and inflation-related roadblocks.

Council voted 5-0 to spend an additional $77,000, adding to the project’s previous price tag of $182,000, for Cardno Engineering to make improvements at a lift station. Lift stations help raw sewage flow to the water reclamation facility.

Gulfport Public Workers Director Tom Nicholls told Council the additional costs stemmed from inflation and supply chain delays and shortage of parts and materials.

The $77,000 will come from Gulfport’s $6.2 million in pandemic recovery funds. With the additional lift station funding, Gulfport has spent close to $1.4 million of its COVID relief allotments and has $4.8 million remaining, according to council documents.