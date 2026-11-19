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The circus is coming to town. In a 3-2 vote at its Nov. 17 meeting, Gulfport City Council approved a proposal to bring Spokes Equestrian Circus to the municipal ballfield next to the Gulfport Recreation Center.

Vice Mayor Marlene Shaw and Council members Jennifer Daunch (Ward I) and Jennifer Webb (Ward III) voted in favor. Mayor Karen Love and Ward IV Council member Nancy Earley voted against it.

The circus is scheduled to arrive Dec. 29, with performances Jan. 5-17. Organizers will have until Jan. 20 to dismantle the circus and restore the site.

The approval comes with conditions. Organizers must obtain the permits, inspections, insurance, and other clearances required for setup and performances.

A Divided Council

Webb said residents she spoke with were overwhelmingly excited about the circus. She argued that the event could attract visitors and help local businesses.

“There are multiple businesses that are struggling right now,” Webb said.

Supporters also pointed to the circus as an event families could enjoy together. Other residents raised concerns about noise, parking, and how long the circus would occupy public waterfront property.

Love said she would attend the circus at another location but opposed placing it near the beach, Recreation Center, and walking trail. She also raised concerns about possible demolition at nearby Seaside Villas during the event.

“In my opinion, this event is too big for this small city,” Love said.

Noise, Parking, and Security

Circus owner Caleb Carinci-Asch, who grew up in Gulfport, attended the meeting to answer Council’s questions.

Shaw raised concerns about noise and asked how long it would take audiences to leave after performances.

Carinci-Asch said concessions would close after the show and staff would move people out promptly, particularly on days with two performances. No show would start later than 6 p.m.

“Also, we only have two speakers,” Carinci-Asch said. “It’s not a concert.”

Parking was another concern. Recreation Center parking will be reserved for Recreation Center users, and accessible spaces will remain available. Circus patrons will be directed to alternative parking areas approved by the City.

Daunch asked for overnight security beyond having circus managers stay on-site. She also wanted organizers to pay for ordinary trash collection in addition to manure removal.

“I want that paid for,” Daunch said.

The Cost to the City

Cultural Facilities Events Supervisor Justin Shea presented the Gulfport Merchants Chamber’s proposal and explained the review process.

“This is the largest, most complex event I have ever processed,” Shea said. “It’s been a multi-department coordination effort.”

Shea said preparing the operating agreement had required thousands of dollars in staff time. The City collected a $50 application fee.

Love cited approximately $7,500 in staff time and asked whether the City had a way to recover the cost of reviewing the application.

“Not at the moment,” Shea said.

Daunch later questioned Love’s $7,500 estimate and pointed out that the employees were already being paid to do their jobs.

The application fee is separate from charges for City services during the event. The proposed waste collection service is estimated at $5,987.20, which will be billed to the chamber. Organizers must also pay for required police and emergency medical services and repair event-related damage to City property.

Other Council Business

Council unanimously approved a five-year Gulfport Yacht Club lease with annual rent of $10,308. The City will also collect dry-storage and wet-slip revenues from surrounding property previously controlled by the club.

Council postponed consideration of the Boca Ciega Yacht Club’s proposed lease until Dec. 15 in a 4-1 vote, with Love opposed.

A $397,847 road resurfacing contract also passed unanimously.

Council directed staff to prepare ordinances prohibiting parking along Shore Boulevard from 2 to 6 a.m. and establishing matching closure hours at the casino docks. Those changes still require ordinance approval.

The next Gulfport City Council meeting is Tuesday, Dec. 1 at 6 p.m.

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