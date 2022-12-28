A few pieces of regular business on the agenda at Gulfport City Council’s final meeting of 2022 passed with unanimous votes.

Still Sweeping the Streets

Council voted Dec. 20 to authorize the city manager to enter into an agreement with USA Services of Florida to sweep the city’s curbed streets for $4,035 per month. According to officials, Gulfport has used this company’s services by piggybacking on a contract with the city of Cape Coral, and that agreement expired Sept. 30. A new proposal by USA Services is listed under a contract that expires in August of 2025.

Street sweeping is a required part of the National Pollution Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit, issued annually to the city by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, officials said. Funding to cover the cost of this service is available in Gulfport’s stormwater account for this purpose.

Car Show is on at Trolley Market Square

Council approved a request by the 49th Street South Business Association to host its annual classic car show within the Tangerine Greenway at Trolley Market Square. The show is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 4, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., with setup for the event allowed the previous day and final wrapup by 6 p.m. on the day of the show. No contingency plan for inclement weather has been proposed.

The city has been asked for employee help for setup and closing as well as traffic barricades, signage, and trash and recycling containers. The city will also provide the sound system.

The assocition is to be responsible for food sales, event management, event vendors, event clean up, the development of the sale of goods, soliciting sponsors, securing and scheduling entertainment, licensing, and the advertisement of the event.

City officials estimate the financial impact to taxpayers at about $450, including staffing costs and waiving the $50 fee at the applicant’s request.

A Compact for Affordable Housing

Council also approved the ratification of the Advantage Pinellas Housing Compact on behalf of Gulfport. It was brought forward in response to a presentation and formal invitation at the Dec. 6 meeting by Linda Fisher of Forward Pinellas.

The compact outlines a commitment to creating a countywide set of policies that would make it easier for more residents to afford quality housing throughout the county. Its purpose is to “unite the county and municipalities in a common and coordinated approach to increase and preserve affordable housing, which is linked to transportation, jobs, schools, workforce development, and other services throughout the county,” according to officials.

The compact recognizes that each local government still maintains control over local decision-making, funding, and land use regulations. It remains in effect for 10 years, although Gulfport can exit the agreement at any time.

Mayor Sam Henderson pointed out that the city will determine at a later date exactly what the details and extent of its participation would be.





